Guard David Nwaba, who spent last season with the Cavaliers, agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday.

The Cavs elected not to give Nwaba a $1.9 million qualifying offer on June 28, making him an unrestricted free agent, but were open to bringing him back. But the Cavs are limited by salary cap and luxury tax issues and Nwaba was seeking a multiyear deal.

Nwaba, 26, played in 51 games last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19 minutes. He missed 27 games with right knee soreness and a sprained left ankle.

Of the Cavs’ top 12 players in 2018-19, center Ante Zizic had the best defensive rating (109.3), followed by Nwaba (111.5), a former G League player who went undrafted out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.

