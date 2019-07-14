CLEVELAND — There's a common thought that the Home Run Derby can affect a hitter's swing, though there isn't much evidence to actually support that hypothesis.

And, the Indians must be relieved of that, as Carlos Santana's seventh-inning home run lifted them to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday to avoid the sweep at home. The win also brought the Indians to within 6.5 games of the Twins in the American League Central race, avoiding a small disaster had they been swept.

The Twins (58-34) came storming back from a three-run deficit with a three-run seventh inning to tie it. Quickly, Santana put the Indians back on top in the bottom half of the inning by blasting a solo home run to right field off Twins reliever Trevor May. It marked his second home run of the series and the 21st this season.

Cimber again escaped trouble in the eighth. Luis Arraez doubled and advanced to third on a lineout to center field. With two outs and the potential tying run on third, Cimber struck out Miguel Sano and spun off the mound to an ovation.

Brad Hand, in the ninth, put the game away with a strikeout of Jorge Polanco to record his 24th save of the year.

Shane Bieber cruised through the first six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh with the Indians (51-40) leading 3-0. After a walk to lead off the inning, Mitch Garver was ruled to have been hit by a pitch on a ball that seemingly hit off the knob of his bat. The Indians challenged the play, but the call on the field was confirmed to a chorus of boos.

Marwin Gonzalez followed with a single to right field to cut the Indians' lead to 3-1. Miguel Sano then singled to left, loaded the bases with nobody out. Bieber threw a pitch inside to Jake Cave, one the Twins challenged as a hit-by-pitch. This time, the call was overturned, and Cave's HBP brought in the second run of the inning.

Bieber struck out Jonathan Schoop for the first out to end his day. Oliver Perez came on to face the left-handed Max Kepler, who tied the game with a bloop single to center field.

Perez recovered to strike out Polanco before Adam Cimber entered the game and struck out Nelson Cruz, preserving at least the tie.

For the last few weeks, manager Terry Francona has repeatedly mentioned how Jose Ramirez has been hitting plenty of balls hard, but he he was struggling to keep many of them fair. He's still hitting balls right down the line, but Sunday marked the second straight day he was able to keep it inside the line.

Ramirez in the first inning stepped to the plate with two runners on and doubled down the right-field line to score Santana from second base, putting the Indians up 1-0. In Saturday night's game, he also homered down the right-field line.

The Indians extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Jake Bauers led off the inning with a double to left field and scored on Greg Allen's single back up the middle. After Allen advanced to second base on a groundout, Tyler Naquin followed suit with a single up the middle of his own to make it a 3-0 game.

