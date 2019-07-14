“Two Glove” hasn’t worn two gloves since Vijay Singh told him to quit when he was 12 years old.

Singh made sure the kid would listen, autographing the right-hand one on the day they met.

Back then, Chris Clapper was hitting balls until his hands bled, so he thought he needed the extra leather. After a chance encounter with Singh at the driving range at Canton’s Glenmoor Country Club, where Singh was staying at The Bertram Inn during the 2008 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, the two struck up a friendship.

A nickname was also born, given to Canton resident Clapper by the World Golf Hall of Famer from Fiji, who went on to win the tournament.

“I’ve been following him ever since. I tried to go to as many tournaments as possible,” Clapper said of his idol.

Singh hadn’t qualified to play in Akron since 2010, but Clapper caught up with him whenever he could. In 2012 or ’13, Clapper said he flew with his father and brother to Orlando to see Singh compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Clapper attended one Memorial tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. In 2014, Clapper went to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

A GlenOak High School graduate who also competed for Canton Central Catholic, Clapper, 23, hadn’t seen Singh since.

Accompanied by his girlfriend Zoe Duren, brother Andrew Skolmutch and Andrew’s girlfriend Kaylee Ferguson, Clapper arrived at 11 a.m., long before Singh’s 1:40 p.m. tee time, and followed Singh every step of the way during Sunday’s final round of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

While Clapper said in an email Saturday that he was coming to see Singh win, Singh fired a final-round 74 and tied for 18th. He stopped to talk to Clapper afterward, posing for a picture and fist-bumping before departing.

Singh and Clapper may not have met if Clapper’s grandfather, Jim Ross, 87, hadn’t belonged to Glenmoor and supported his golf aspirations. Now a level two apprentice in the PGA of America’s program, Clapper began hitting balls there when he was 3. Clapper learned about the game and the business world at the club, five minutes from his house.

In 2008, Clapper watched Singh during a practice round at Firestone and took notes on Singh’s swing. Ross drove Clapper back to Glenmoor afterward so Clapper could work on what he’d learned. Then Singh showed up at the driving range.

“I thought it was unbelievable. I was still hitting balls while he was hitting balls and I stopped and laid down on the grass and started taking notes,” Clapper said.

Singh asked Clapper what he was doing, then said he wanted to see Clapper swing. Clapper started hitting with two gloves on.

“He asked me not to play with two gloves anymore and he signed my right-hand glove. He said, ‘You can’t use this anymore because I signed it,’” Clapper said. “I have never used the glove since. That’s the last time I used two gloves.”

From then on, when Singh was playing in the Bridgestone Invitational, Clapper would arrive at Glenmoor early in the morning, sometimes before 6 a.m., to watch Singh work out. A couple times, Singh let Clapper ride with him to Firestone.

Singh, 56, has won 34 times on the PGA Tour, including the 2000 Masters and 2004 PGA, and four more times on the Champions Tour. But success wasn’t what drew Clapper to Singh.

“It was mostly how much time he put in,” Clapper said. “Everybody in the PGA that knows Vijay Singh or has heard of him, he’s definitely the hardest-working golf professional in the entire world. I was able to relate to him because I feel I [have] the same work ethic. He probably put more into me. I saw that he had a goal and a passion to always succeed and make himself better and that’s what I like. I see that in myself.”

Singh is hard to get to know and can be difficult with the media. Scheduled to talk at Firestone Wednesday as the Senior Players defending champion, Singh had to be tracked down on the West Course by a member of the Champions tour public relations staff. When asked about his Akron memories, Singh mentioned “Two Glove.”

“A lot of people see him at the golf course. Whenever he’s here, he has a goal and he’s focused. I really admire that,” Clapper said. “No matter what comes in front of him, he leaves that past in the car.”

That may have been why their reunion Sunday was somewhat subdued. Clapper approached Singh when he came out of the clubhouse and headed for the putting green. They did not hug, but talked on the way to the practice area.

Reaching the state golf tournament at Ohio State's Scarlet Course as a senior at GlenOak, Clapper has worked as an assistant pro at Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas and at Shady Hollow Golf Club in Massillon. Forced to get out of the business for financial reasons in 2014, Clapper is a regional event marketing manager for a home improvement company. Clapper had to work through Saturday, preventing him from spending the week at Firestone.

Clapper still has a year remaining in his PGA apprenticeship. He said he will continue to emulate Singh, as devoted as he was as a 12-year-old on the Glenmoor range.

“He definitely cares about me as a human being and definitely wants me to succeed,” Clapper said.

Asked if he hopes Singh will follow his golf career, Clapper said, “That would be the goal.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com.