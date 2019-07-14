FARGO, N.D. — No 16U Freestyle titles will be coming back to the area this week, but that’s not to say there weren't a ton of great performances.

Copley’s Kyren Butler (126 pounds) and Aurora’s Codie Cuerbo (94) made their first trip to Fargo, N.D., memorable by picking up a top-eight finish and will finish the 16U Freestyle Tournament with All-American Status.

They join Strongsville resident and St. Edward sophomore Sean Seefeldt with the prestigious honor after Seefeldt picked up his second All-American honor in as many years.

All will wrestle for third-place Monday afternoon.

“I’m pretty happy to place in the top six in Fargo,” Butler said. “It’s pretty cool to say that. I’m just glad I got the chance to come out here and show what I could do.”

What Butler did was knock out Georgia state champ David Panone and two-time Pennsylvania state champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon along the way.

That it took returning national champion Ramon Ramos of Arizona to knock him to the back side of the bracket shows just how big his tournament was.

“I gained a lot of confidence by continuing to wrestle and beating some top-notch kids,” Butler said. “I should have controlled that match with Ramos. I was waiting on him to attack and not doing what I knew I could do.”

Cuerbo, who was stuck behind a loaded Aurora lineup last season, certainly made his mark in reaching the semifinals. He had the lead late against Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell as well, but lost on criteria despite a 9-9 score.

“I have to be ready to go off the bat,” Cuerbo said. “You can’t be slow out there. Once you stop, the other guy is going to keep coming. I showed I can compete. I might not have gotten the outcome I wanted, but I showed I was one of the top kids at the weight ready to compete.”

For the returning state runner-up Seefeldt, a chance to repeat as an All-American after finishing sixth last season was a step up.

Seefeldt won four consecutive matches before New Jersey state placer Evan Tallmadge got him.

“It’s hard to process it as the tournament goes on,” Team Ohio coach Danny Gonsor said. “Especially for him, he came here to win it, so right now the focus is on the next best thing. It’s an incredible accomplishment. This is two years in a row he’s an All-American. He’s a total stud.”

In Junior Freestyle action, familiarity played a big role for Brecksville’s Vic Voinovich (10-0) in wins over Utah’s Austin Gillette, California’s Tyler Okada, Florida’s Ethan Basile and Montana’s Martin Wilkie.

An All-American two years ago, the two-time state placer and one-time state champion is no stranger to the tournament and knows the brackets don’t play favorites despite his No. 2 seed at the loaded event.

“It helps me keep my composure,” Voinovich said. “When things don’t go my way, I know what to do because I’ve been in that situation before. It’s a big advantage having been here. I’ve experienced injuries and things like that, so when I’m dinged up I’m ready to go.”

Voinovich won’t be alone on the top side of the bracket.

Aurora’s Robert Sagaris (106) and Bees teammate Ethan Hatcher (195) cruised into the quarterfinals and need one more win to pick up All-American status.

It’s a status Hatcher knows everything about after finishing fifth last season at the 16U level.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I remember last year the bracketing and who I had was all in my head and it got to me. I got killed in my quarters. Ever since then I’ve been focusing on not looking into the names and brackets and it’s helped so much.”