Perhaps the most gracious compliment about the Senior Players Championship ending its rotation and moving to Firestone Country Club for four years under Bridgestone sponsorship came from Fred Couples.

“We heard Freddie Couples talk Thursday night how having this event here really elevates the whole tour. Can’t get much better than that,” tournament executive director Don Padgett III said Sunday. “It’s one of the iconic places in golf all around the world, and these guys are really excited to be here.”

The first year after the departure of the World Golf Championships event to Memphis, Tenn., did not bring out the same big crowds, but those who came were enthusiastic as two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen claimed a two-shot victory.

Padgett said Couples and John Daly “seemed to be like the Pied Pipers out there. You could definitely tell where they were” as the major winners drew the largest galleries on the South Course.

Next year, spectators will have tougher choices.

Among the PGA Tour players turning 50 in 2020 and eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions are Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els, Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Angel Cabrera and Shigeki Maruyama. And Padgett was not shy about starting to recruit them.

“You always encourage guys to come play here,” Padgett said. “Having a course like Firestone, how they set it up like a true major championship, the guys that are coming on this tour in the future I think will really like that. We had a great event this year and we’re looking forward to the future.

“Phil won in ’96, he came really close in 2008. We’ve heard Phil say that this is one of the best courses they play on tour. I know he’s always enjoyed coming here and obviously we’d love to have him.”

Adding to the optimism was the fact that the Senior Players sold out pro-ams on Monday and Wednesday. Padgett said the Westfield Legends pro-am on Thursday at Westfield Country Club “went great.” An auction Thursday night as Couples received the Ambassador of Golf award boosted the money raised for Northern Ohio Golf Charities, with a trip to the Masters prompting the largest bids. Over 900 people volunteered to work tournament week.

It did take some maneuvering behind the scenes, according to Jim Cook, who served as tournament director at Firestone for over 25 years. Cook, 85, said his son John, 61, the former Ohio State star, was among those maneuvering to keep PGA Tour golf at Firestone for its 66th year after the news broke that the WGC event was moving to the home of FedEx, a longtime sponsor of the tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

“John’s been on the senior board, he’s been instrumental in Firestone having the tournament,” Jim Cook said Saturday. “He wanted to play here, he’s happy what happened. John was pushing it; he obviously loved this place.”

Asked about helping secure the Champions tour major for Firestone, John Cook said Saturday, “We were trying. I couldn’t believe there wasn’t a tournament here; there was not going to be another tour event. Bridgestone stepped in and kind of asked what we thought.

“It’s a perfect place for us. Everybody played here. A lot of memories. It’s going to be a hard golf course, we knew that, but that’s OK. If they’re going to have a tournament, we’re going to go play.”

Padgett said he believes that feeling will grow as more big names become eligible for the Champions tour.

“Most of these guys we’ve followed for 30-plus years. It’s cool to see them in person and what great golf they can still play,” Padgett said. “My gosh, 62 by Retief in the second round. That’s as good as anybody can play on the planet, one off the course record.

“It’s always been a right of passage to come to Firestone. You had to do something extraordinary in the last year to get here. For them to come play a major championship here, everybody was really excited to play the course, they mentioned what a great locker room they had, they can hang out with one another and have that camaraderie.

“If you’d have told me a year ago this is where we’d land, I’d have taken it in a heartbeat.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Browns blog at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.