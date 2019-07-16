Here are 10 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers Monday night.

1. Prior to the Indians' game with the Tigers on Monday, Oscar Mercado was working with the Indians' coaching staff, trying to find a way to open himself up and reverse the slide he had been on. Mercado opened this month on a 1-for-25 slide, and the All-Star break did nothing to slow it down. Manager Terry Francona and bench coach Brad Mills tried to instill in him the idea that just doing the little things to help the team would have to supply a kind of pride as he struggled.

2. But, he'd need to pick it up at the plate eventually. The Indians felt had had closed himself off a bit, trying to go the other way more and more. The goal was to free his swing up, and the results were almost instant with a three-hit game that included two home runs pulled to left field.

3. "I said it’s probably not realistic that a kid’s not gonna go through a hiccup or a bump in the road. Boy, did he come out of it tonight," Francona said. "He took some really good swings. He stayed more on-balance, obviously, but man that was fun to watch. ... I think what happened is it freed him up. He’s trying to hit the ball to right field so he closes himself off. So then when he closes himself off, then you spin open. He got himself back to where he could be freer, because he’s got really good hands. You kinda saw what happened.”

4. His teammates, meanwhile, were hoping to remind him that slumps were unavoidable. Mercado has had a strong rookie campaign and taken over a key spot near the top of the Indians' lineup. The veterans in the clubhouse made sure it was understood that there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

5. "I think I gotta thank my teammates for that one," Mercado said when asked about keeping his head up. "They know what it's like, and talking to them, I had a lot of conversations with them the last few days, especially yesterday, and they just kind of told me that's how it's going to go sometimes. You're not always going to be great or even good, but sometimes you gotta grind and just bear down and grind though these situations. You can't get down on yourself. It got to a point where I was kind kind of getting down on myself. But like I said, they did a good job of picking me back up and hopefully I can keep it going."

6. Francona wanted to give Jason Kipnis a night off on Monday, which, has its own benefit of rest. Mike Freeman coming through with a tremendous game only doubles the benefit. Freeman first hit an opposite-field, two-run home run and then made a highlight-reel, Derek-Jeter-esque play at second base. Adam Plutko joked that he needed to go to Mike Freeman's School of Taking Time Off and Coming Into a Game, "because man, he played a heck of a ballgame." Teams often will keep top prospects in the minors down a bit longer if there isn't an avenue to regular plying time in part due to how difficult it can be to succeed while playing sporadically. Freeman has some of the tricks to find success with it every now and then.

7. "It's just a mentality," Freeman said. "You kind of treat your BP like the game sometimes if you're not in the lineup, and just kind of have a disciplined approach every day in BP, taking ground balls, you kind of find ways to keep yourself fresh mentally. Because it's physically, it's still the game that you've played. It's more the mentality of sitting for a while and being ready to play."

8. But even for Freeman, who isn't new to this role, it's still something that feels foreign. "It's something you don'y really get used to," he said. "I haven't had a lot of success i the past doing it just because like people say, it's one of the hardest things to do in baseball. I was fortunate to see some guys have success doing it. I remember in 2017, watching Albert Almora Jr. with the Cubs come off the bench and just get big hits fo them whenever they needed it. I was just super impressed. It's nice to see somebody have success so you know it's possible. I've kind taken that with me. If you put your head down and find ways to create games within games in practice to keep yourself fresh, it's helped me out so far and hopefully i can help the team win some more games when i'm in the lineup."

9. If anything, it made some exchange fees worth it. Freeman's parents were in town over the weekend but then had a pretty good reason to stick around in Cleveland a while longer. Freeman made dealing with the airlines a good decision in the end.

10. "My parents were in town for the Minnesota Series and they pushed their flights back a couple days and I was just trying to make sure it was worth the extra money to change their flights, so it worked out," he said.

