Browns General Manager John Dorsey has a knack for drafting players who instantly make a noticeable difference.

Consider this streak Dorsey has going: In each of the past four years, he has picked a player who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, the fourth overall selection in 2018, did it last year during Dorsey's first full season with the Browns.

The other three players were drafted by Dorsey when he was the GM of the Kansas City Chiefs. They are running back Kareem Hunt (third round, 86th overall, in 2017), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (fifth round, 165th, in 2016) and cornerback Marcus Peters (first round, 18th, in 2015). Now Hunt is with the Browns and Peters with the Los Angeles Rams.

Whether Dorsey's impressive streak continues will likely hinge on what cornerback Greedy Williams does for the Browns as a rookie. It's possible another member of this year's draft class could rise as a Pro Bowl candidate, though Williams, on paper, has the most realistic shot.

Dorsey traded his 2019 first-round pick (No. 17 overall) to the New York Giants in March as part of a blockbuster deal for superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but the GM still landed the player he graded as the best cover corner in April's draft by moving up three spots in the second round to take Williams 46th overall

A Louisiana State University product, Williams got off to a rocky start in rookie minicamp but improved throughout the spring as he began to work opposite Ward on the first-team defense. Williams, 21, turned in one of the better three-practice performances of mandatory minicamp.

As long as Williams continues to progress in training camp, which begins July 25, he should form a starting tandem with Ward out of the gate. Given a choice between testing the pass coverage of Williams and Ward, opposing quarterbacks will probably tend to pick on the rookie. In other words, Williams should receive ample opportunities to make plays like Ward, 22, did last season when he became the first Browns rookie to earn a Pro Bowl nod since future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas in 2007.

According to ProFootballFocus.com, only 40.3 percent of passes against the coverage of Williams were completed during his final season at LSU. It was the lowest rate allowed by draft-eligible cornerbacks who faced 60 or more targets. He had 11 passes defensed and two interceptions last year and after posting 17 passes defensed and six interceptions in his first collegiate season.

In PFF's grades, Ward ranked 15th among 112 qualifying NFL cornerbacks last season. His overall coverage grade ranked sixth and his man-to-man coverage grade second. In 13 games, he had 53 tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Although Williams and Ward appear to have a promising future together, there are concerns about their tackling. Williams didn't tackle well at all late in his LSU career but has vowed to prove he's willing to be physical for the Browns. Ward, on the other hand, was too willing to throw his head in harm's way last year and has insisted he's determined to change his tackling technique and protect himself after suffering two concussions as a rookie.

Should an injury derail Williams or Ward, the Browns have quality depth at cornerback.

Terrance Mitchell, 27, started opposite Ward last season and excelled until he suffered a broken wrist in the fourth game. He missed eight games and returned to action for the final quarter of the season. He had 38 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and tied for 68th in PFF's rankings.

Nickelback TJ Carrie, who will turn 29 on July 28, appeared in all 16 games last season with eight starts. He had 74 tackles, including a sack, eight passes defensed, an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and ranked 58th in PFF's grades.

Rookie seventh-round pick Donnie Lewis Jr., Phillip Gaines, Juston Burris and undrafted rookie Jhavonte Dean will fight for a roster spot in camp. Lewis sat out all spring while recovering from foot surgery.

The main contract situation of note in the secondary is centered on standout free safety Damarious Randall, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March after playing the 2019 season at a salary of $9.069 million, the result of Dorsey exercising the fifth-year option in Randall's rookie contract. Dorsey acquired Randall last year in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, and the former first-round pick (30th overall) who had spent his first three NFL seasons at cornerback excelled at free safety, the position he played at Arizona State University

Randall, who will turn 27 on Aug. 29, ranked 30th among all safeties (free and strong) in PFF's 2018 grades. He had 84 tackles, nine passes defensed and four interceptions (for the second consecutive season) in 15 games.

Dorsey signed strong safety Morgan Burnett as a replacement for Jabrill Peppers, whom the GM traded to the Giants in the Beckham deal. Burnett, 30, had been a full-time starter with the Packers for seven seasons before injuries spoiled his 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who ultimately relegated him to dime linebacker. The Steelers released Burnett on April 1 after he requested a trade. Dorsey scooped him up four days later.

Like cornerback, the depth at safety has been enhanced on Dorsey's watch. Jermaine Whitehead (a waiver claim last season from the Packers), Eric Murray (a trade acquisition from the Chiefs) and rookie Sheldrick Redwine (a fourth-round pick out of the University of Miami) were all added less than a year ago.

During spring practices, Whitehead consistently practiced with the first-team defense in three-safety packages. He'll need to hold off Murray and Redwine in camp to maintain his role.

