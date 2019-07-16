The past seven months have featured changes and new opportunities for Travon Walker.

After attending Ellet as a freshman, sophomore and part of his junior year, Walker moved into the nearby East attendance zone in January and enrolled at East.

Walker, who played wide receiver and running back for three seasons at Ellet, is now preparing for the upcoming school year as a senior wide receiver at East, and is doing so as a Central Michigan University recruit.

“This is a good opportunity,” Walker said. “I really like it there at Central Michigan, and the coaching staff is really good. We meshed well.”

Walker said CMU was the first Division I college to offer him a scholarship.

Walker was a wide receiver as a freshman and sophomore, and then transitioned to being a running back as a junior, playing in six games there last year for Ellet. He missed four games because of a knee injury.

“Travon came to East in January and he didn’t have anything going on on the recruiting side of things,” East coach Marques Hayes said. “He had played running back for Ellet last year, and what we ended up doing was we identified him as a wide receiver. He has got a wide receiver-type body, and we thought this is the way we want to market him to colleges.”

Walker, who is 6-1½ and 180 pounds, embraced the move back to wide receiver.

“We started to use a lot of his video from when he was working out with my defensive coordinator at FIX Sports,” Hayes said. “He was doing a lot of wide receiver drills and things of that nature, and we were able to get some of that stuff on film. So what I was doing was showing his film from last year along with some of these individual wide receiver workouts that he was doing with some of the top guys from around the area.”

Coaches from CMU viewed the video and were impressed.

“Once they saw the video, they saw that this kid can be a wide receiver,” Hayes said. “He has good size and speed. My old college quarterback [and teammate at Akron], Charlie Frye, is the offensive coordinator for Central Michigan now, so he came down to the school and he offered some of the guys a scholarship. He offered Tariq [Williamson], Bangally [Kamara] and Deshawn [Jones].

“I told him that I have another kid that I want to mention to you also. He said he was looking for those diamond-in-the-rough-type of guys, guys you can develop. I said, 'You know what? I think this kid Walker is somebody that is definitely a diamond in the rough.' I said he doesn’t project out to be a running back at the college level, but he did what he had to do for his team last year, but I think moving forward this kid is a wide receiver.”

Frye agreed and the Chippewas offered Walker a scholarship.

“Charlie Frye was real influential in recruiting me,” Walker said. “We kept in contact a lot, and then once I got up there to Central Michigan, I was by his side from start to finish.”

