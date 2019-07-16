SeaWolves 5, RubberDucks 3



Indians right-hander Danny Salazar allowed one run on three hits, including a home run, in three innings in his second rehab start with the RubberDucks and left with a 1-1 tie before the SeaWolves rallied past the Ducks in an Eastern League game Tuesday night in Erie, Pa.

Salazar, who has not pitched in the major leagues since 2017 because of arm injuries, struck out four and walked two.

The Ducks (42-53) took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Trenton Brooks, but the SeaWolves (48-42) rallied for three runs in the home half of the inning to take the lead for good.

Nolan Jones went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning that made it 4-3, but the SeaWolves tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. Andruw Monasterio and Alexis Pantoja each added two hits for the Ducks.

Anderson Polanco (0-1), who took over for Salazar to begin the fourth, allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com