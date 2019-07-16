FARGO, N.D. — It’s a numbers game at Brecksville High School and those digits don’t lie.

The school doesn’t just breed successful wrestlers at the state level, it cycles them through the national level at an unbelievable pace.

When Victor Voinovich (145 pounds) and Ethan Hatcher (195) finished runner-up and third, respectively, at the Junior Freestyle Nationals on Tuesday, they became the 96th and 97th All-Americans at the school.

That’s pretty impressive for a Bees program that counts seven national champions, including five at Fargo, N.D., where Voinovich and Hatcher competed.

“We have a great coach in [Todd] Haverdill,” Voinovich said. “In the room, we see each other working hard, so that keeps building us up and up and up. We’re willing to learn from our teammates. When we see someone doing something nice, we ask for help so we can learn that. It helps us building and improving.”

The numbers didn’t lie in the FargoDome when Voinovich rolled a New Jersey state champion 8-0 to get into the finals.

Hatcher beat two state champs and three state placers en route to his third-place match with Nebraska two-time finalist and undefeated state champion Isaac Trumble.

Once there, he put a 10-0 thumping on him in a match that lasted 38 seconds.

“It’s consistency in our coaching,” Hatcher said. “Every day we do the same thing and all of us have our own coaches that know our particular styles to help us out individually.

“We show the next generation the hard work it takes to reach this far, whether it’s in the weight room or just school. There’s a little pressure, but it’s fun doing it because kids look up to you.”

There aren’t better role models according to Haverdill, either. A veteran coach who has seen his share of superstars, he puts Voinovich and Hatcher right up with all the rest of the standouts who have come through the program.

“When you’re building a program or trying to stay the course, you need poster children,” Haverdill said. “Ethan Hatcher and Victor Voinovich are exactly that. They’re 4.0 students. They do everything right.

“Forget wrestling. I’m talking to study hall monitors in school and they tell me those kids are great kids. It sets the bar for everyone else in the program that if you live right and do it right, it doesn’t guarantee success but it increases your odds.”

That it took an undefeated state champion and six-time Cuban national champion in Anthony Echemendia to beat Voinovich shows just how far the two-time All-American and 2018 state champion has set the standard.

Echemendia went 7-0 in the tournament and outscored his opponents 77-10.

Voinovich was one of only two wrestlers to score four points on Echemendia — Illinois’ Luke Odom was the other — and the match was very much in doubt at 8-4 in the second period before Echemendia scored his final two points.

“This tournament was huge,” Voinovich said. “Myself, I believe I didn’t show my complete abilities at state. I trained all summer, cut a little bit of weight and went to nationals in Las Vegas and finished fifth by beating multiple college kids. Heck, I almost beat the No. 1 kid in the country. Why can’t it be me? I just want more.”

The 16-U Greco-Roman Nationals begin Wednesday with Copley’s Marlon Yarbrough (100), Louisville’s Lacy Harvey (106), Highland’s Corey Haney (113) and Copley’s Kyren Butler (126) and Canyon Wells (126) all looking for titles and All-America status. Macedonia resident and St. Edward sophomore Chance Robinson (220) will also give it a go.