TOLEDO — Maxwell Moldovan survived an opening-round match against a former teammate Wednesday afternoon to advance to the second round of match play at the 72nd U.S. Junior Amateur.

Moldovan won 3 and 2 over Cade Breitenstine in a matchup of former Green High School teammates at Inverness Club. Moldovan took an insurmountable lead with pars on holes 14 and 16 while Breitenstine took a bogey 5 on each, ending the match.

Earlier in the round, Breitenstine took a 1-up lead with a par on the par-3 No. 3, which Moldovan bogeyed. Moldovan tied the match and took the lead over holes No. 6-8. He had a par 4, a bogey 5 and birdie 4 in that stretch to go 2 up, as Breitenstine took a bogey, double-bogey and par on the same holes. Breitenstine cut the lead to 1 up with a par on 9, where Moldovan took a bogey.

Each golfer birdied the par-4 No. 11 before Moldovan closed it out on Nos. 14 and 16.

Moldovan, a two-time state champion heading into his senior year at Green, entered match play as the 26th seed after two days of stroke play in which he shot 4-over 146. Breitenstine, a Green graduate headed to Kent State, was the 39th seed in the field of 64 after shooting 6-over 148.

Moldovan advanced to the second round of match play at 9 a.m. Thursday. The Ohio State recruit plays Seth Curren of New Lenox, Illinois. Curren, the No. 58 seed after stroke play, upset No. 7 Brett Roberts 2 and 1 in the first round.

The tournament began with a field of 156 players from around the world.

Moldovan and Breitenstine advanced to the U.S. Junior Amateur by finishing 1-2 at a qualifier at Lakewood Country Club on June 24.

Moldovan left that qualifier, drove to New Jersey and won the Polo Golf Junior Classic — a match-play event — at Liberty National that same week.

William Moll of Houston and Californians William Mouw and Ricky Castillo — who each finished stroke play at 4 under to lead the field — all advanced to the second round of match play. So did defending champion Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts, who was the fifth seed after shooting 3 under during stroke play.

Second-round winners Thursday morning advance to the third round, which will be contested Thursday afternoon. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be Friday, followed by the 36-hole championship match on Saturday. Fox Sports 1 will televise the event from 2-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.