Tyler Scott possesses the ability to impact a football game with his speed.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound multi-sport athlete at Norton caught the attention of college coaches during the past few years and took his time when it came to mulling over Division I scholarship offers.

With several college opportunities available, Scott decided the University of Cincinnati is the best fit for him and pledged to play football for the Bearcats next year.

Scott, who will be a senior in the 2019-2020 school year, plays a variety of positions for Norton coach Kevin Pollock. Scott said UC is recruiting him as an athlete.

“No one has really been known to come out of Norton [in recent years] and play DI next-level football, but I wanted to be the person to change that, and I knew that if I had a solid junior season I could make a name for myself,” Scott said.

“Cincinnati was the right fit because it had what I was looking for, which is what I like to call a family business-type atmosphere.”

Scott also received scholarship offers from Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers, Iowa State, Syracuse, Toledo, Ball State and the University of Akron.

He thanked his parents and brother for their support, and lauded Pollock, Coventry football coach Ed Egan, Buchtel track and field and cross country coach Orlando Green and former Norton football coach John Tanksley for their help during the recruiting process.

“We are extremely happy for him and his opportunity to play at the next level,” Pollock said. “Obviously athletically he is the real deal, but what we always try and tell people is what a great person he is. So for him to get this shot, he is completely deserving."

Scott has a 3.14 GPA, and has earned three letters in football, three letters in basketball and two letters in track and field as a sprinter.

Scott scored 27 total touchdowns and had one two-point conversion as a junior in 2018 as Norton earned a share of the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division title along with Woodridge and Ravenna. His junior year also included 243 carries for 1,512 yards and 23 touchdowns, 11 receptions for 165 yards and one score and three kickoff return touchdowns of 91, 93 and 99½ yards.

“What he does for our team is not really measurable,” Pollock said. “You guys saw his stats last year and it was pretty clear how special he is. He changes games when he touches the ball. This year it’s not a secret to anyone that we are gonna try and do the same things with him.

“We don’t have players like him come through our school or our league that often so we as a staff, and our team, are just happy we are here to watch what he does and go along for the ride.”

