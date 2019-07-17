CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona recently said starting pitcher Mike Clevinger was nearing the point at which the team could take his seat belt off, a nod to his ramping up his volume after a back strain that robbed him of much of this 2019 season.

Wednesday night might have been the point in which Clevinger finally unclicked his belt and hit 100 mph again, as he dazzled in his six innings of work to lead the Indians to a 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

With the Minnesota Twins falling 14-4 to the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon, the win pulled the Indians to within four games of the Twins in the American League Central Division race. It's the closest the Indians — who have shaved 7½ games off the Twins' lead since June 2 — have been to the Twins since they were four games back on May 14.

Clevinger threw exactly 100 pitches, the first time he's reached that mark since returning from the injured list, and struck out 12 batters to tie a career high while allowing one run on six hits. Clevinger's first six outs all came on strikeouts.

The Indians (54-40) took a two-run lead in the third inning against Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull and never trailed. Mike Freeman, starting at shortstop to allow Francisco Lindor to act as the designated hitter, and Tyler Naquin each singled before Lindor walked to load the bases. Oscar Mercado, having a resurgence after a swing adjustment on Monday, singled up the middle to bring home two runs.

The Indians led 3-1 in the eighth until Nicholas Castellanos, who will have his name thrown around in trade rumors all month, homered to right field off Nick Wittgren to pull the Tigers (29-62) to within one run.

Lindor answered Castellanos' home run in the bottom of the eighth with his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot off Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez. And from there, the Indians poured it on against the Tigers bullpen to leave no doubt.

Carlos Santana doubled off the wall in right field and scored on Jason Kipnis' single, pushing the Indians' lead to 5-2. After Jose Ramirez singled, Greg Allen came on to pinch-hit against Zac Reininger and came through with a two-run double to the gap in right-center to push the Indians' lead to 7-2.

