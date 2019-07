The Baltimore Orioles agreed to reimburse Boston for up to $2.5 million of Andrew Cashner's performance bonuses as part of last weekend's trade that sent the 32-year-old right-hander to the Red Sox.

Cashner made his Boston debut on Tuesday night and took the loss in a 10-4 defeat by Toronto, allowing six runs — five earned — and eight hits over five innings. That dropped him to 9-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 18 starts and 101 1/3 innings this season.

As part of Saturday's trade, Baltimore received two 17-year-old prospects, infielder Noelberth Romero and outfielder Elio Prado, and agreed to send Boston $1,777,839 to cover all but $1,577,000 of the $3,354,839 Cashner was due from his $8 million salary this year.

Baltimore already was responsible for $500,000 in performance bonuses Cashner had earned: $250,000 each for 10 and 15 starts. The Orioles agreed to reimburse Boston for the $625,000 bonus Cashner would earn for making 20 starts, the $250,000 each he would earn for 110 and 120 innings, $275,000 for 130 innings, $350,000 for 140 innings and $750,000 for 150 innings.

Cashner is unlikely to reach the other performance bonus levels in his contract: $400,000 for 30 starts, and $400,000 apiece for 170, 180, 190 and 200 innings.

Baltimore also remains responsible for Cashner's $3 million signing bonus, payable in equal installments on Jan. 15 in 2020 and 2021.

His deal includes a $10 million option for 2020 that would become guaranteed if he pitches at least 187 innings this year.

Closer suspended

Philadelphia Phillies closer Hector Neris has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch near the head of Los Angeles Dodgers batter David Freese.

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the suspension and fine Wednesday, a day after the incident in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 9-8 home victory. Neris is appealing the suspension.

Neris was ejected after hitting Freese in the back with the next pitch after Matt Beaty hit a two-run homer.

Neris (2-4) has converted 17-of-21 save opportunities.

Around the bases

The Chicago White Sox placed left fielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with a right ulnar nerve contusion, purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins from Triple-A Charlotte and outrighted pitcher Juan Minaya to Charlotte. ... The Philadelphia Phillies placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique and recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... Minnesota Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop rested Wednesday after straining an abdominal muscle during a swing Tuesday.