SeaWolves 6, RubberDucks 2



Daniel Pinero went 3-for-3 and hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the SeaWolves cruised past the RubberDucks on Wednesday afternoon to complete an Eastern League series sweep in Erie, Pa.

The Ducks' Li-Jen Chu hit a two-run homer in the second inning to make it 3-2, but Pinero hit an RBI double as part of a two-run third inning to restore the three-run lead and the SeaWolves (49-42) weren't threatened again.

Sam Hentges (1-9) started and took the loss for the Ducks, allowing all six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Andruw Monasterio added two hits for the Ducks (42-54, 8-19 in the second half), who return home for a four-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park in Akron.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com