FARGO, N.D. — “Don’t sleep on Copley.”

Those were the words of Marlon Yarbrough on Wednesday after the Indians junior won his blood-round match at the 16U Greco-Roman Nationals in Fargo, N.D.

It’s going to be hard to not pay attention after the Indians put on a show in the FargoDome.

Fresh off a third-place finish by Kyren Butler in 16U Freestyle, Yarbrough may have one-upped his teammate in his final match of the night by beating U15 World gold medalist Nicholas Silva 13-2.

Silva never had a chance as Yarbrough steamrolled him in a match that last 99 seconds.

“I wouldn’t say that was the biggest win of my career, but it was one of the biggest because last year I didn’t All-American in Greco,” Yarbrough said. “It put a chip on my shoulder to show everybody that I can wrestle Greco.”

A fifth-place finisher in freestyle last year, Yarbrough gave Colton Bornholdt everything he had in a 12-2 technical fall win. He followed that with a 12-8 decision over Georgia state champion Nick Corday.

Pennsylvania state qualifier Jacob Van Dee caught him 10-0, but then Yarbrough started his magical ride with a win over Washington’s Jake Hubby via pin. He decked Iowa AAU national champion Gable Porter in 63 second and then ran through Silva.

Washington’s Greyson Clark, who was runner-up at the Western Regional, is up next.

“I was 2½ pounds over for 100 and a pound over at weigh ins, so I had to bump up to 106,” Yarbrough said. “My dad gave me a call and said I had to get it done. He said don’t come home short-handed. It stayed in the back of my head and I wrestled like I was the best.”

Greco wasn’t so nice to Butler when Oregon’s Rhett Martin beat him 6-5.

He bounced back with a technical fall win over Liberty’s Emmett Perry and then won 10-1 over Iowa state qualifier Hunter Worthen.

Unfortunately for Butler, two-time Colorado state qualifier Aiden Lenz scored a takedown with one second left to knock him out of the tournament.

“Fargo is a really tough tournament,” Butler said. “A lot of good people come here, but Greco is a hard style to wrestle because you can’t touch the legs. Sometimes, it’s hard to get used to. Sometimes the refs warn you for being passive even though you think you’re not and that can get in your head, but you have to stay focused.

“That’s why Fargo is so tough. It’s everything. It’s the atmosphere, but wrestling different styles and different feels and getting used to that makes you so much better. You grow mentally. It’s such a big tournament. College coaches come here and watch. You get texts afterwards and that makes you feel good. It gives you hope and makes you want to get noticed.”

Butler’s teammate Canyon Wells (126) won two times as well, but got beat by Oklahoma state champion Cole Brooks and Wisconsin’s Cale Anderson, who finished third at the state level.

St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Kenneth Crosby (12) wrestled for Team Colorado because he’s visiting his father for the summer. The Fighting Irish junior won his opening two rounds, but lost his next two to exit the tournament.

Highland’s Corey Haney (113) won one match, but an injured rib hampered his comeback trail, and he bowed out in the second round of consolation.

Louisville’s Lacy Harvey (106) competed as well, but didn’t win a match. Macedonia resident and St. Edward sophomore Chance Robinson met the same fate.

The Junior Greco Nationals will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday with Rootstown’s Caleb Edward’s (120), Nordonia’s Jaivon Jones (138) and Hoover’s Ben Deguzman (220) representing the area.