Here are 10 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

1. It has essentially become part of the fabric of watching the NFL to be wrong when trying to predict how a challenged play might be ruled. Nobody knows what a catch is anymore. Rules analysts are brought in to review the play, but it still feels like a coin flip. That's how the Indians have felt over the last week.

2. The Indians have had several challenges be ruled against them this week but the most notable came in Sunday's win when a pitch appeared to hit Mitch Garver's bat, but he was still awarded first base following a challenge. The Indians were positive it'd be a foul ball. Writers covering both teams were confused as to how that judgement was made. And in Thursday's game, Jason Kipnis twice thought he had the out recorded. But he was only awarded one of those outs.

3. And when he was finally right, he put both arms up, relieved he wasn't crazy. When asked about the replays and prompted about nobody complaining about them after getting the last one, Kipnis stopped the reporter and said, "I'm complaining about it. They're terrible."

4. "The same thing happened on the stolen base one before where it was just like ‘Oh, he’s out.’ I was like, ‘I’m not even saying anything’ because I’ve guessed wrong the last six times where, 'Oh, it’s gotta be this call,' and it’s wound up the other one," Kipnis said. "You start thinking like either they don’t have the HD cameras they keep telling us they do in New York, or they’re Twins fans, or something’s going on there. Because I was certain on the last six ones and I got none of them right. But you have faith that they’re taking their time to look at them to get the call right. That’s what they’re there for. And this one wound up in our favor, so it’s a big one. ... I’m glad they’re getting them ‘right.'"

5. Kipnis was a part of a bottom third of the order featuring all lefties Thursday night as manager Terry Francona opted to focus on trying to beat Matt Boyd over worrying about how the order can be attacked by the bullpen later in the game. Those three teamed up to tie the game in the fifth with two singles (one by Kipnis, one by Jake Bauers) and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tyler Naquin. As Kipnis said, it wasn't as if three lefties recalled the Boogie Man.

6. "Oh no, three lefties at the bottom of the lineup! Everyone panic! Twitter, ooh! We’ve never faced a lefty, what is that? We’ve got guys, this is a good lineup going right now," Kipnis said. "It’s not one guy, even if Jose is the hottest one right now with home runs or something, we’re still putting up a good amount of runs, and that’s not all him. That’s coming from one through nine in the order. Guys are having good at-bats and it may not be pretty, it may not be what you want all the time, but we’re doing whatever we can to get on base and get guys in. We as an offense understand our roles now, understand what each guy brings to the table. It’s a tough lineup to get all the way through unscathed. We just want to make sure we lean on them until they break."

7. "They hung in there," added Francona. "That’s a tough guy. I mean, he’s got really good stuff and he’s got a really good breaking ball. And he got us a few times, but they made him work and they actually put some dents in there, because that was a tough situation for those guys. We knew it."

8. Trevor Bauer, meanwhile, credited the lineup with fighting back from a 3-2 deficit after two Tigers home runs gave away the lead. Francona said he thought Bauer was frustrated with his performance. Bauer upped it to saying he was in a "pure fury" and that he hasn't "been this mad in two months." Specifically, Bauer has been angry with the high percentage of barreled balls that have been hit for home runs. Opposing lineups haven't squared up too much recently, but when they have, it's done damage.

9. "I felt like I absolutely dominated tonight. I found three barrels and two fo them left the yard," Bauer said. "Last time, I found four barrels and three of them left the yard. It's ridiculous. Can't keep the ball in the frickin yard, man. I don't know. That's what I'm mad about."

10. Francona on Thursday notched his 600th win with the Indians and in doing so became the fastest manager in franchise history to reach that mark (1,065 games). Francona joins Lou Boudreau (728 wins), Mike Hargrove (721) and Tris Speaker (621) as managers with at least that many wins with the Indians. Francona, who had 744 wins with the Boston Red Sox, also became just the sixth manager in MLB history with at least 600 wins with two different franchises.

