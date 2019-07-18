FARGO, N.D. — The 106-pound weight class in Ohio better be ready for Copley’s Marlon Yarbrough, because he means business.

And after Thursday’s 16U Greco-Roman Nationals in Fargo, N.D., business is booming.

Yarbrough walked out of the FargoDome with another All-America honor to give him bookends at the toughest tournament in the nation. A year ago, the junior finished fifth at Cadet Freestyle. This year, he took eighth in Greco-Roman.

“I know it’s going to help me in college and when I try to make my Olympic run,” Yarbrough said. “It’s going to raise my stock up and allows me to have more opportunities in the future. I’m a lot better now. Next year, I’ll be going up into the Junior ranks and I know I’ll have to elevate my game mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Team Ohio coach Adam Koballa said he sees that same kind of growth in his student. Koballa, who mentored five of his students out of his Arsenal Wrestling Club to Fargo All-America status, sees quite a bit of potential in Yarbrough.

That’s what happens, though, after Yarbrough sandwiched wins over Minnesota’s Colton Bornholdt and Washington’s Jake Hubby around victories over World gold medalist Nicholas Silva from Minnesota, Georgia state champion Nick Corday and AAU champion Gable Porter out of Iowa.

That he was only beaten by Western Regional runner-up Greyson Clark of Washington and Pennsylvania state placer Jacob Van Dee (twice) shows just what a force he was in a Fargo field that included 967 participants from 43 states.

“At the end of the day the best kid isn’t always the kid who wins Fargo,” Koballa said. “It’s the ones that can manage the tournament and the time away from home. The ones that are held accountable for their weight cut, managing their time, their nutrition. Yes, the coaches are here, but when a kid takes ownership, that’s when they start to jump and you fine-tune the engine as it goes along.

“I just have to jumpstart him to get him going and wrestle tough and compete. When you compete hard, it doesn’t matter what weight you’re at. He bumped up to 106 and good things happened to him. A tournament like this elevates your thought process because Mom and Dad aren’t there to do things for you. It creates that becoming-that-man mentality.

Nordonia graduate Jaivon Jones (138) counted Junior Greco wins over Missouri state qualifier Grayston Diblasi, Western regional runner-up Marcus Patrick of Florida and Montana’s Triston Davis, Pennsylvania’s Lincoln Heck and Idaho’s Jako Murillo.

Unfortunately, Wisconsin state placer Logan Hatch and Georgia state champ Caden McCray stopped his top-eight bid two matches away from All-American status.

“He knows he can wrestle with anyone in the country,” Koballa said of Jones. “We all know he can take them to the wire. He just has to make an adjustment. Nothing changes unless something changes in his regiment and psyche. Once we can hone in on that, I think he can go a long way.”

Rootstown’s Caleb Edwards (120) showed incredible heart in his run before it ended. He lost to four-time Illinois state champion Anthony Molton, who is alive in the semifinals, but then beat West Virginia state champion John Sanders, South Carolina state placer, California state qualifier Romeo McNeal and Florida’s Diego Romero.

Two-time state champ Chris Kim beat Edwards, but he fought to the end before being knocked out for an extended period of time. Edwards was alert and talking, but was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

“Caleb came prepared and was determined to do his best,” Team Ohio coach Brian Church said. “He wrestled extremely well. It’s unfortunate his tournament ended that way. He was definitely on his way to being an All-American and reaching his potential here.”

It took two state champions in Minnesota titlist Daniel Striggow and Oklahoma king Judson Rowland to knock out Hoover’s Ben Deguzman, but Deguzman was able to beat Kansas’ Noah Short 12-1 before exiting.