Yankees manager Aaron Boone went on a rant Thursday after rookie umpire Brennan Miller called Brett Gardner out on strikes in the second inning of a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.

Miller, umpiring behind the plate for the fifth time in a major league game, called Aaron Judge out on strikes following DJ LeMahieu's leadoff double in the first.

Gardner batted in the second after Gio Urshela's tying, two-run homer and was called out on a 1-2 pitch.

Gardner returned to the dugout, slammed his bat into the bat rack nine times, then eight times into the dugout roof. Microphones caught Boone's yelling the pitch was outside mixed with profanities to Miller, an International League crew chief who made his big-league debut April 20 as a call-up umpire.

Miller said, "I heard you, Aaron," and when Boone persisted, the umpire ejected him. Boone then ran out and kept up the f-word-laden argument, getting close to Miller's face and clapping his hands for emphasis.

Boone was ejected for the third time this season and the seventh time in two years as a big-league manager.

'Pumpsie' Green dies

Former Boston Red Sox infielder Elijah "Pumpsie" Green, the first black player on the last major league team to field one, has died. He was 85.

The Red Sox said Green, who lived in California most of his life, died Wednesday at in a hospital in San Leandro, near Oakland; no cause of death was immediately available. The team observed a moment of silence before its game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

A light-hitting second baseman and shortstop, Green brought baseball's segregation era to an end of sorts when he entered a game against the Chicago White Sox as a pinch-runner for Vic Wertz on July 21, 1959 — more than a dozen years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers

Reds' catchers out

The Cincinnati Reds have placed two more catchers on the injured list.

Curt Casali went on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain that manager David Bell said could keep him out for as long as a month.

Kyle Farmer was placed on the seven-day concussion list after taking two foul balls off his mask in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cubs in Chicago.

Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart has been out since June 28 with a right oblique strain.

Juan Graterol was promoted from Triple-A Louisville and rushed to Chicago to start Wednesday's day game. The Reds shored up the position on Thursday by signing Ryan Lavarnway, one day after he was released by Yankees.