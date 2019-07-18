Rumble Ponies 7, RubberDucks 2

Jason Krizan went 4-for-4 with two singles, a home run, an RBI double and three runs scored on Thursday night to lead the visiting Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a victory.

David Thompson opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a solo home run over the fence in left field off Ducks starter Adam Scott. Krizan and Andres Gimenez also scored runs in the second as Mike Paez and Quinn Brodey each collected an RBI.

Ducks catcher Logan Ice scored a run in the third when Trenton Brooks grounded out, but the Ponies (48-45) answered with two runs in the fourth as Luis Carpio doubled in Krizan and Paez hit into a groundout that brought in Gimenez.

Krizan hit a solo home run to right field in the sixth and a double in the eighth that scored Barrett Barnes.

Ponies right-hander Zach Lee (2-0) earned the win by limiting the Ducks (42-55) to one unearned run over six innings. Scott (3-1) took the loss, allowing six earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.

— Michael Beaven, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

