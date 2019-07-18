TOLEDO — Maxwell Moldovan's run at the U.S. Junior Amateur came to an end in the Round of 16 Thursday afternoon.

The Green High School senior fell behind on the front nine to England's Joseph Pagdin and could not rally, losing 4 and 3 in match play at Inverness Club.

After a weather delay two holes in, Pagdin birdied the fourth, sixth, eighth and 11th holes to go 4 up on Moldovan — an Ohio State recruit and two-time OHSAA Division I state champion. Moldovan, the 26th seed after two rounds of stroke play earlier in the week, won No. 14 with a par, but the 23rd-seeded Pagdin came back with another birdie on No. 15 to win the hole and close out the match.

Pagdin had won his Round of 32 match earlier in the day on the 19th hole.

"When I had some lunch I had to calm down and refocus and act like nothing had happened," Pagdin said. "I went out and obviously played two holes and then we had a rain delay for an hour, so that was a bit tricky to try and stay in it.

"But then just started off after that playing solid golf."

Moldovan advanced earlier Thursday with a back-and-forth, 2-and-1 victory in a round of 32 match with Seth Curren of New Lenox, Illinois.

Moldovan took a quick lead by winning the first hole against the 58th-seeded Curren. Curren won the third hole to even the match before Moldovan won holes 6 and 7 to go 2 up. He birdied the par-4 No. 7.

Curren rallied back to win holes 8, 9 and 10 and take a 1-up lead. Moldovan won the 11th hole to tie the match. Each golfer birded the par-5 No. 13 to stay even. Moldovan then pulled away to the win with four consecutive pars on Nos. 14-17, winning holes 14 and 16 for the 2 up victory.

In the opening round of match play Wednesday, Moldovan won 3 and 2 over Cade Breitenstine in a matchup of former Green High School teammates.

The tournament began with a field of 156 players from around the world. It was cut to 64 players for match play after two rounds of stroke play Monday and Tuesday.

Moldovan advanced to the U.S. Junior Amateur by winning the qualifier at Lakewood Country Club on June 24. He wasted little time celebrating that win. He left the qualifier, drove to New Jersey and won the Polo Golf Junior Classic — a match-play event — at Liberty National that same week.