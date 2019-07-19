Joey Marousek of North Royalton is staying relatively close to home for college.

Marousek is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback who will be a senior in the 2019-2020 school year, has committed to play football on scholarship at the University of Akron.

Marousek said he feels very comfortable with Zips coach Tom Arth and offensive coordinator Tommy Zagorski.

“Coach Arth and Coach Zagorski first came and visited during school in January or February, and that’s when we got our relationship started,” Marousek said. “We stayed in contact and I visited over spring break and then threw for them in the spring and ultimately earned an offer in May.”

Marousek said he also earned offers from Buffalo, Bucknell, Youngstown State, Robert Morris, Ashland, Ohio Dominican, Sacred Heart and Valparaiso, but “ultimately felt most comfortable close to home.”

Marousek completed 145-of-258 passes for 2,422 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games as a junior. He also rushed 152 times for 575 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.

In three years as North Royalton's starting quarterback, Marousek has completed 346-of-663 passes for 5,452 yards, 54 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 30 games. He has also totaled 358 carries for 1,518 yards and 22 touchdowns.

North Royalton coach Nick Ciulli said he is excited to see Marousek develop under Arth, a former quarterback at Cleveland St. Ignatius and John Carroll University who played in the NFL as a backup with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

“He is like another coach out there on the field because he knows the system so well,” Ciulli said of Marousek. “We really haven’t changed that much. It makes it so much easier as a coach to have that kind of experience coming back.

“... I think it is a great fit because Tom Arth and Joe Marousek are a similar type of players. They are very smart and they are going to hit it off.”

Marousek, who has a 4.5 GPA, has earned three letters in football and two letters in baseball. He is a two-time captain on the football team.

“I was scheduled to go on a big camp circuit this summer but I broke my left hand in our [Division I] district semifinal baseball game so that limited what camps I was able to go to, but I still made my way down to Akron and visited again and really fell in love with the coaching staff and the culture they’re trying to create,” he said.

“I’m hoping to be a hometown kid for the program and help win championships there. Their engineering program is top notch which is what I’m interested in studying. The coaches really seem like they’re dedicated to challenging me not only as a player but as a person as well.”

