CLEVELAND — The Indians have needed Jose Ramirez to transform back into the circa 2017-18 version of himself who earned back-to-back MVP finalist nods and, along with Francisco Lindor, powered the lineup.

But it's taken time.

The Indians have been waiting, praying and hoping. Perhaps they've performed rain dances and made live sacrifices to appease the baseball gods. Those last two probably aren't true, but who knows? They did perform a mock ceremony in Minnesota for Yan Gomes in 2016.

It's still a relatively small sample size, and in baseball, streaks and slumps are not infinite and can end tomorrow. But as the Indians offense has broken out of its shell from one of the very worst in the game to one of its best over the last several weeks, Ramirez's resurgence has been right in the middle of that turnaround.

The last several weeks are what the Indians have been waiting to see since Opening Day. Over his last 18 games dating back to June 22, Ramirez was hitting .353 with three home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 12 RBI entering Thursday.

"Yeah, I've been feeling more confident and the [hard work] continues and the results are showing up," Ramirez said through a team translator. "But I feel really confident."

Indians manager Terry Francona has harped all season on how Ramirez was making hard contact, but he wasn't keeping anything fair. There are positives and negatives in that sentence. It's not that Ramirez's timing and swing were both completely off, and he was lost at the plate. There was still hard contact being made, but he was opening up and struggling to keep anything fair. If 40 feet to the right of first base was counted as fair territory, Ramirez would be hitting .320.

Slowly, he's been able to refocus his swing back toward the middle of the field. It's resulted in several hits down the right-field line, but they count all the same as a line drive to center.

"Yeah, that's been the key, basically focusing on working and staying in the middle," Ramirez said. "I'm aware I was opening up a little bit too much but now I'm working on focusing on staying in the middle."

A similar resurgence has occurred for starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, though his battle has been with injuries. Clevinger pitched a gem Wednesday in the Indians' 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, striking out 12, which tied a career high. He also hit the 100-pitch mark. And most importantly for the Indians, Clevinger might be — or is very close — to the point of being back to his full workload.

“That’s kind of been the big thing, just seeing how I bounce back, how the ankle recovers, how the arm recovers, but it’s been really good so far," Clevinger said. "Tonight was kind of like the last time they really cut me off at 100. I think the reins will be loose from here on out.”

One thing that gave Clevinger some trouble when he first returned from the IL wasn't anything related to how he felt physically or monitoring his back, arm or ankle. It was that he wasn't sure how much his pitches would break. He essentially had to relearn where his breaking pitches were in each start and adjust from there.

It took a couple of outings for Clevinger to acquire enough information to recalibrate himself and to know where he needed to start each pitch for it to end up in the desired spot. When he first came back, he didn't have a command issue as much as he just didn't know where a given pitch was going to end up.

"Like, knowing if my slider’s gonna break the normal whatever 18 inches to the left or if it’s gonna be 14 inches because I’m not [used to it]," Clevinger said. "So now I kind of have a really good feel of where each pitch is going when I’m heading towards the plate versus it kind of being — in Baltimore it was just like a coin flip if it was gonna break, if it was gonna go straight, if it was gonna sail up.

"Same thing you find when you go spring training. Those first couple times in live BP you’re kind of just feeling it out, trying to feel when things click and not.”

Injury updates

Francona said after Wednesday's game that ace Corey Kluber's 20-pitch bullpen session earlier in the day went well. Kluber was scheduled to play catch on Thursday, throw long toss on Friday and then have another bullpen session on Sunday.

"The next time through it will be a day less in between sides," Francona said. "We’re still at the point where we’re starting to build him up or let him go through the side days, but also build up his arm strength.”

