New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expected to be suspended following his profane rant at a rookie umpire and opted to serve his one-game ban against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Boone aimed a memorable tirade at plate umpire Brennan Miller following his ejection during a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay on Thursday. MLB executive Joe Torre announced Friday that Boone had been suspended one game and fined, neither of which surprised Boone, who acknowledged making contact with Miller with the bill of his cap.

"I figured I'd be getting a call at some point from Mr. Torre," he said. "And I did."

Boone was ejected in the second inning for arguing from the dugout with Miller, who had called a third strike on Brett Gardner. The rant was captured by television microphones, and Boone's repeated reference to his hitters as "savages" in the batter's box went viral and was being sold online on T-shirts before the game ended.

Boone added that "some of the foul language, I'm not real proud of."

Pitcher to return

Nathan Eovaldi is poised to return to the Boston Red Sox pitching staff as a reliever after missing three months with an elbow injury.

The right-hander passed his final test Thursday, striking out the side in a one-inning rehab appearance with Triple-A Pawtucket. Barring any setback, Eovaldi will come off the 60-day injured list Saturday in Baltimore.

Signed as a free agent in December, Eovaldi made four starts for the Red Sox before being placed on the injured list April 20.

The 29-year-old had Tommy John elbow surgery in 2007 and 2016, and Boston will be judicious in rationing his workload.

Manager Joey Cora said, "We obviously have to protect him. ... The game will dictate how we're going to use him."

Cora said Eovaldi would be used "in high level situations," perhaps as a closer.

Union official resigns

Rick Shapiro left his job as a top negotiator for the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday after nine years.

He worked as a consultant on salary arbitration starting in the 1980s and joined the staff full time in 2010, a month after Michael Weiner succeeded Donald Fehr as union leader.

Shapiro's title was senior adviser to the executive director and he was a primary figure in preparing salary arbitration cases. He was heavily involved in collective bargaining with Major League Baseball in 2011 under Weiner and in 2016 under Tony Clark. Clark became executive director in 2013 following Weiner's death.

Shapiro, who turns 64 on Aug. 1, declined comment on his departure.