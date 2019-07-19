RubberDucks 4, Rumble Ponies 3

Trenton Brooks hit a bases-clearing triple to right-center in the bottom of the fifth inning to score Logan Ice, Ernie Clement and Nolan Jones and gave the host Ducks a lead they would not relinquish before a crowd of 5,807 at Akron's Canal Park.

The Ducks opened the scoring with a double by Clement and an RBI single by Jones in the first.

Ducks starter Jake Paulson (7-7) pitched five innings, struck out four and allowed one earned run and five hits to get the win. Ben Krauth allowed a two-run homer to David Thompson, Robert Broom worked two scoreless innings and Jared Robinson pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in Akron and eighth this season (five in Lynchburg).

The Rumble Ponies' Patrick Mazeika hit a triple in the second and scored when Thompson grounded out to make it 1-1. Thompson smacked his two-run homer in the sixth to make it 4-3.

Ponies starter Tony Dibrell (0-1) allowed four earned runs over six innings.

— Michael Beaven, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

