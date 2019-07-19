RubberDucks right-hander Jared Robinson is emerging as an unheralded member of the bullpen for manager Rouglas Odor.

Robinson is not widely regarded as a top prospect in the Indians organization, but the 24-year-old from California is compiling an impressive season.

Robinson entered Friday’s game with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 0-2 record, a 1.57 ERA, 35 strikeouts and seven walks in 23 innings with the RubberDucks.

Ducks catcher Logan Ice lauded Robinson for being “really athletic.”

“He has got plus stuff,” Ice said. “If you look at percentages, he is slider heavy. I think hitters at this point know sliders are coming and they are still struggling to hit it, which is a testament to how good the pitch is.

“He is a strong kid. His body works well for him, he is strong and compact and his delivery is really repeatable. He has a really good feel for his slider ... and he can throw 95 to 97 miles per hour with his fastball. He has got a nice two-pitch mix going on.”

Robinson said he is finding success by “being consistent everyday, working in the weight room and in my bullpens.”

“Everyday consistency is important,” said Robinson, who has made 12 appearances with the Ducks this season and held opponents to a .163 batting average.

“These are some great hitters in AA, and I’ve gotten through some challenges during spring training playing in some of the big-league games, backing up. I got to see some good big-league hitters and that gave me kind of an advantage facing AA hitters.”

Robinson, who is 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, said he received advice from Indians players and coaches. He shared the best piece of knowledge sent his way is, “Don’t let the game speed up on you. Slow things down and be in control.”

“Just because you moved up or you are at a higher level, don’t get a big head," he said. "Stay positive and keep working hard everyday.”

Robinson started playing baseball at age 5, and continued to hit and pitch at Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California. He also played running back and cornerback in football, goalie in soccer, and competed in the discus, shot put, the 200 meters and the 400 meters.

“I had the opportunity to play junior college ball at Cerritos College [in Norwalk, California] and that opened up a lot of eyes to some scouts,” Robinson said. “I said, ‘Hey, why not keep pursuing the dream,’ and here I am today.”

Robinson played two years at Cerritos College, and then the Indians selected him in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft with the 338th overall selection.

Robinson said he is using his fastball and slider this season.

“My fastball location has gotten a lot better from last year, and same with my slider,” he said. “I have been in Lynchburg for the past three years, and I wanted to get here so badly.”

Robinson’s season also includes one appearance with Triple-A Columbus, where he earned a win with five strikeouts over four scoreless innings, and 14 appearances with Single-A Lynchburg with a 0-3 record, a 3.09 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.

“He has been very consistent,” Ducks pitching coach Tony Arnold said. “He started last year at Lynchburg and he started getting a better feel of his breaking ball and confidence in it, and he was throwing it more. This year, he is throwing it even more, and along with it his fastball command has improved as well.

"That has given him two weapons to attack hitters, and he has pretty much just gone out and taken the fight to them, so to speak, with two pretty good pitches.”

