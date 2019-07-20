At Chicago's Wrigley Field, misters in the back of the bleachers tried to cool the crowd. At New York's Yankee Stadium, only one player took batting practice on the field. At Cleveland's Progressive Field, rules were relaxed on what fans could bring into the park.

Even for a sport that promotes high heat, Saturday was a scorcher across the major leagues. The National Weather Service said it was part of "a dangerous heat wave” gripping much of the country.

From the Northeast through the Midwest, no player, manager or umpire was spared as temperatures soared near triple digits.

Hours before Baltimore played Boston at sweltering Camden Yards, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde pulled aside starting catcher Chance Sisco and issued a stiff directive.

“I told Chance, ‘Do not go outside until the game starts,’ ” Hyde said.

No relief in sight, either. The temperature was forecast to top 100 degrees for Sunday afternoon's series finale.

In Chicago, where it was 94 when the Cubs started against San Diego, there was a big ovation in the seventh inning — for the weather.

That's when the wind suddenly shifted and began blowing in. The temperature immediately dropped and many in the crowd of 40,314 cheered the wind in the Windy City.

It also was 94 degrees in New York, the hottest for a Yankees game this season.

The Yankees set up supplemental hydration stadiums in all three decks and the bleachers, and made announcements over the public address system reminding fans to keep drinking water.

At Progressive Field, the Indians eased the regulations on what fans could carry into the ballpark. Empty thermos bottles were permitted for the game against Kansas City.

“They didn't have Gatorade when I played,” Royals manager Ned Yost recalled. "No, we didn't have the knowledge about hydration back then. It was take a couple salt pills and drink a little bit of water. We didn't know anything about hydrating.”

The Red Sox didn't take batting practice Friday or Saturday, and planned to skip the session Sunday in Baltimore.

“You've got to be smart in the way you spend your energy,” manager Alex Cora said. "It's that part of the schedule. We knew we were going to run into something like this. And we did.”





Around the bases

The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Ryne Stanek (right flexor strain) on the 10-day injured list with a sore right hip and optioned two-way player Brendan McKay to Triple-A Durham. ... The San Diego Padres recalled infielder Luis Urias from Triple-A El Paso and optioned right-hander Gerardo Reyes to El Paso.