Rumble Ponies 8, RubberDucks 2



It wasn’t the fifth inning Dan Otero was looking for.

Ditto for the RubberDucks.

Making his second rehab assignment for the Ducks, the Indians right-hander gave up home runs to Quinn Brodey, Jason Krizan and Patrick Mazeika in an 8-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Brodey’s homer cleared the 72-foot batter’s eye in center. Krizan’s hit the batter’s eye, and Mazeika’s hit the top of the inflatable slide in right.

Otero (right shoulder inflammation) struck out one in one inning.

The Rumble Ponies finished with six home runs in the game

The Indians’ plan is for Otero to pitch Tuesday and Wednesday in Columbus.

“It was hot and humid out there, but I felt good,” Otero said. “It felt good coming in with a guy on base [in the fourth inning] in a kind of normal situation. To sit down and then come out, obviously it didn’t go the way I wanted it to with three balls hit a long way, but that’s the way the game goes at any level.”

The four-game homestand concludes at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Ducks left-hander Tanner Tully (6-7, 4.54) and Rumble Ponies right-hander Harol Gonzalez (4-4, 3.52) are the scheduled starters at Akron's Canal Park.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

