Here are nine Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals Saturday night.

1. Neither of Saturday's starting pitchers — Adam Plutko and Jakob Junis — have had much success this season. Both entered with ERA's north of 5. On top of that, manager Terry Francona felt the conditions were right for a shootout. He was right in a way, he was just wrong about who would be doing the shooting. Instead of a potential offensive showdown, Plutko and Junis engaged in a pitcher's duel and combined to allow just four hits and a run in 13 innings.

2. Francona credited Junis with keeping the Indians off balance with first-pitch breaking balls. And from there, the offense was silent. And it was one that had enjoyed plenty of previous success against him.

3. “He threw well," said Greg Allen. "He made pitches when he had to, expanded the zone and kept us off balance. So you have to tip your cap when that happens. Sometimes you have games like that. The offense as whole, at least coming off this last homestand, overall, I think we played pretty well. We had good at-bats and competed. Again, days like that. Looking forward to getting back after it tomorrow."

4. Michael Bourn used to have a favorite line when describing just about anything that might be going on in the game: "That's just baseball." He's repeat it over and over, because well, sometimes that's the best way to describe such an odd game with so many peculiarities. So why did the Indians struggle against Junis after having so much success in the past? Well, Allen took a page out of Bourn's book.

5. "That’s the game of baseball," he said. "It’s funny you can take what you would think is a matchup in your advantage or even a team matchup in your advantage and sometimes, you know, that’s why you got to go out there and play all nine innings because you never know what could happen. Again, hats off to their team and hats off to Plutko as well. He did a tremendous job today even battling out of some trouble early. He gave up that run in the first and then really shut them down the rest of the game, as did the bullpen as well. Again, I think our offense is gonna bounce back and looking forward to getting out there tomorrow.”

6. Plutko took the loss — which again serves as a reminder of what an awful stat that is for player evaluation — but had his best start in several weeks. It was his first outing in which he lasted at least five innings while also allowing under five runs since June 14. And for someone who has had to deal with moving between the majors and Triple-A without finding much rhythm, it was a positive step.

7. “I felt like it was just a culmination of things," Plutko said. "I felt like fastball command was pretty good, offspeed was pretty good, changeup, made a few good ones to Merrifield and Dozier and obviously spun the ball well. I guess it’s no secret when you have good outings generally you’re pretty locked in and you obviously have really good defense behind you. So, that’s what I kind of saw today.”

8. Even the run Plutko did give up was a pitch he thought was in a solid location. In the first inning, Hunter Dozier drove a ball over the right-field wall for a home run, and that was the difference. Plutko was pleased with the pitch, but, after all: that's baseball.

9. "If you look back through the video, Roberto [Perez] put up the glove and I threw the ball exactly where the ball was and he hit the ball exactly where we wanted it to go," Plutko said. "So I mean I just kind of think you’ve got to roll with the punches and keep moving forward. If you give up another one, you give up another one. Hopefully it’s a solo shot, but who cares. Keep moving.”

