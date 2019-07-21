CLEVELAND — The Indians' ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner is still receiving positive reports as he begins to slowly build up his workload.

On Sunday, Corey Kluber threw a 25-30 pitch bullpen session with all fastballs, and everything with his rehab continues to be on track. A few days ago, he also threw a few breaking balls on flat ground.

"By all accounts, he’s doing a good job," manager Terry Francona said. "Other than breaking a bone, that’s really the only negative thing you could say. And that wasn’t really his fault.”

According to Francona, Kluber is expected to throw another bullpen session on Wednesday.

Carlos Carrasco also threw a side session on Sunday. Neither has an exact timeline, but Carrasco's is especially delicate as he continues his fight with chronic myeloid leukemia.

"I mean, there is no answer," Francona said when asked about a timetable for Carrasco. "I think we feel like the more he can do, one, it’s better for his brain, his outlook, being around the team and keeping him going. And then if there is a time where everybody says that he can pitch, he won’t have been that far off because he’s been throwing. So that’s kind of the idea. To speculate I don’t think is fair to him. We’ve just been trying to be supportive.”

Carrasco has been able to be around the team to a greater degree in the past few weeks. His presence has been a welcomed sight for the Indians.

"Every time you see him, everybody’s face kind of lights up because he’s been so important here for now, what, seven, eight years?" Francona said. "When something happens to somebody that you care about and then you see them pop into the dugout with the same old smile, it feels good.”

Danny Salazar threw a 64-pitch rehab outing Sunday with Triple-A Columbus. He allowed three hits and no runs in 3 1/3 innings and struck out six.

Positive in a loss

Adam Plutko took the loss on Saturday night but had his best start in several weeks. It was his first outing in which he lasted at least five innings while also allowing fewer than five runs since June 14. And for someone who has had to deal with moving between the majors and Triple-A without finding much rhythm, it was a positive step as he continues to fill one of the spots left in the starting rotation by the absences of Kluber and Carrasco.

“I felt like it was just a culmination of things," Plutko said. "I felt like fastball command was pretty good, offspeed was pretty good, change-up, made a few good ones to Merrifield and Dozier and obviously spun the ball well. I guess it’s no secret when you have good outings generally you’re pretty locked in and you obviously have really good defense behind you. So, that’s what I kind of saw today.”

