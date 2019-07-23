The Cleveland Indians have arguably been the best team in baseball in July. Going into Tuesday night's game at the Toronto Blue Jays, the team is 13-3 on the month. But can that pace be sustained?

On this week's Leading Off with Ryan Lewis podcast we cover that topic, and some interesting stats the Indians have accumulated in the month. Of course, it has ramifications on what the team could do at the trade deadline.

We also have another call for the Indians the rest of baseball to extend the netting down the line after a 3-year-old fan was struck by a ball hit by Franisco Lindor recently.

We close out the week's podcast with some thoughts on Indians and Blue Jays playing a game that will only air on television on YouTube. Is that really a good thing for baseball and Indians fans?

On mobile and don't see a podcast player above? Find a direct link to the show here. You can also subscribe on Google Podcasts here and find us on Spotify here.