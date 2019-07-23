A 3-year-old boy hit by a foul ball in Cleveland last weekend is showing no signs of serious injury, the Indians said Tuesday.

The boy, identified by the team as Henry, was hit by a line drive off the bat of Indians All-Star Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning of a 5-4 win over Kansas City on Sunday. An adult holding the child left the seating area immediately afterward.

The Indians said in a prepared statement Tuesday that the boy was released from a hospital on Sunday evening.

"The Indians organization and Francisco Lindor are very thankful Henry is doing well," the team said Tuesday.

Protective netting at Progressive Field runs to the end of each dugout. Lindor's line drive landed several sections beyond the netting and was about 12 to 15 rows into the stands.

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox became the first team in the major leagues to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole for their game against the Miami Marlins.

The Washington Nationals were among other teams to announce this season they planned to extend their netting. It was in place at Nationals Park on Monday when the game against Colorado was rained out.

Several fans, including a 2-year-old girl in Houston, have been injured by fouls this season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recently said extending protective netting down foul lines is a ballpark-to-ballpark decision because of differing configurations. Before the 2018 season, MLB introduced regulations mandating netting extend to the far end of each dugout.

Rockies call up Alonso

Former Indians player Yonder Alonso has been brought up to the Colorado Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 32-year-old Cuban was signed to a minor-league contract on July 10, a week after he was released by the Chicago White Sox from a contract he signed with Cleveland in 2018. That deal guaranteed $9 million this season and included a $1 million buyout of a 2020 option.

Alonso hit .419 (13 for 31) in nine games for Albuquerque with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and 12 RBI.

Colorado is the seventh big-league team for Alonso. He has a .259 career batting average with 97 homers and 416 RBI. He hit .178 with seven homers and 27 RBI in 67 games for the White Sox this season.

Colorado designated right-handed pitcher Seunghwan Oh for assignment and optioned right-hander Yency Almonte to Albuquerque.