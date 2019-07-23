RubberDucks 1-6, Thunder 3-0



Adam Scott pitched shutout baseball into the sixth and the RubberDucks broke open a close game with a big ninth inning to earn an Eastern League doubleheader split with the host Trenton Thunder.

Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer in a four-run ninth inning for the Ducks. Scott allowed two hits and three walks and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win.

The Ducks took the lead for good in the first inning when Trenton Brooks scored from third on a throwing error.

Alex Call had an RBI triple in the sixth and an RBI single in the seventh.

In the first game, the Ducks got a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning and did not get another runner on base the rest of the way.

The Thunder took the lead with two runs off Ducks starter Eli Morgan in the first and added a run in the fifth.

Thunder starter Albert Abreu retired just one hitter. James Reeves relieved Abreu and pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings with four strikeouts. Daniel Alvarez pitched the final two innings, striking out one, for his 14th save.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com