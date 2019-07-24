BEREA — Running back Kareem Hunt won't practice Thursday when the Browns open training camp.

On Wednesday, the Browns placed Hunt on the active/non-football injury list with a groin injury. He is part of a small group of players coach Freddie Kitchens expects to return to action after missing a few practices.

"There is a couple [players who] may be hit and miss, but after the first few days, everybody should be there [practicing]," Kitchens said Wednesday during a news conference.

The NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight regular-season games of 2019, but he's allowed to participate in training camp and the preseason.

The Browns also placed running back Trayone Gray (calf) on the active/non-football injury list.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.