New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez has gone on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after straining his left groin.

Sanchez was hurt when he stepped on first base while grounding out in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 14-12, 10-inning win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. He was replaced by Austin Romine.

Sanchez, 26, also was sidelined April 10-24 because of a strained left calf. He had a strained right groin last season that caused him to go on the disabled list from June 25 to July 19 and from July 24 to Sept. 1.

"I felt it after I stepped on the base," Sanchez said through a translator. "It felt kind of like a cramp. It's nothing like what I had last year. The pain is completely different."

He planned to have an MRI on Wednesday.

An All-Star for the second time, Sanchez is batting .229 with 24 homers and 58 RBI. He was hitting .274 through June 21 but is 10 for 85 (.118) since with one homer and six RBI.

New York also optioned right-hander Jonathan Holder to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from the RailRiders.

Cubs option catcher

The Chicago Cubs have optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa about two months after he completed a suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Russell was sent down to make room for catcher Willson Contreras (foot strain), who was activated from the 10-day injured list. Chicago also scratched left-hander Jon Lester from his scheduled start Wednesday against San Francisco because of illness. Right-hander Tyler Chatwood was set to start in Lester's place.

Russell, 25, is hitting .247 with six homers and a .733 OPS in 55 games. He was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy.

Lester (9-6) was slated to make his 400th career start but woke up ill with a fever.

Around the bases

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray was pulled after four innings Wednesday against the Washington Nationals with a left calf injury. ... The Philadelphia Phillies put Brad Miller (right hip flexor) on the 10-day injured list and activated Sean Rodriguez from the IL.