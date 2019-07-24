Thunder 6, RubberDucks 3



The host Trenton Thunder jumped on RubberDucks starter Sam Hentges for two runs in the first and two more in the third en route to an Eastern League victory on Wednesday.

Hentges (1-10) allowed four runs on three hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and allowed home runs to Ben Ruta and Kellin Deglan.

The Ducks (44-59) got a run in the second inning and cut their deficit to 4-3 in fifth. Alexis Pantoja had an RBI double in the second and Ernie Clement hit a sacrifice fly and Nolan Jones had an RBI double in the fifth.

The Thunder answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth to complete the scoring.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com