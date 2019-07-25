Baker Mayfield turns some heads with his words on the first day of Browns training camp.

BEREA With his first walkoff line of summer camp, Baker Mayfield came off the wall.

At the end of a group interview Thursday, someone threw the Browns' quarterback a question from out of left field.

"What was the most important thing you learned in college?"

Mayfield neither hesitated nor changed his expression when he answered, "Don't run from the police."

You'd have to ask him if he intended it as a joke.

Mayfield actually ran from Fayetteville (Ark.) police two years and five months to the day earlier.

The background was described thusly by The Oklahoman:

"While the officers began working through protocol to take Mayfield to the Washington County jail on a misdemeanor complaint of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, fleeing, and resisting arrest, he tearfully repeated, 'What did I do wrong?' The officer said, 'You were yelling,' as shown in one of the two dashcam videos released Friday afternoon. 'And then when I told you to stop, you took off running.'"

Mayfield recovered from the moment, won the 2017 Heisman Trophy, got drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns, and hit training camp 2019 as one of the NFL's biggest celebrities.

Browns fans have learned not to be surprised by anything that comes out of the young man's mouth. Another example: He didn't hesitate in the spring to chide running back Duke Johnson for requesting a trade.

So, here is a young fellow who doesn't hide from his past or worry that his honest opinions might offend someone.

Mayfield had a good rookie year. A lot of what could make his second year better won't be new, ala Odell Beckham's splashy arrival.

So much that isn't new will be different.

Mayfield is working from the start of camp with veteran wideout Jarvis Landry, unlike last summer when Mayfield was the No. 2 QB bonding with fellow backups, while Landry was off with Tyrod Taylor.

Running back Nick Chubb and wideout Antonio Callaway are second-year players armed with wisdom from their 2018 rookie mistakes. Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins now is a good friend who attended Mayfield's wedding this month in Malibu.

The biggest difference for Mayfield could become something unexpected. It could be throwing to a tight end who plays like a first-round draft pick.

David Njoku was, indeed, a Round 1 selection in 2017, but his production through two seasons was nothing special.

Athletically, Njoku has always looked liked Superman. Mayfield senses a chance that will come across, consistently, on Sundays.

"The sky is the limit for him," said Mayfield, whose first touchdown pass in his first preseason game last August was to Njoku.

"David will improve as we continue to go and he continues to be coached. Just for him to be comfortable and hear the same thing over and over is important.

"Consistency is key for David. He hasn't had a lot of coaching and hasn't been playing that long."

As recently as 2015, Njoku was an off-the-radar Hurricane, catching a modest 15 passes in his first season of action for the University of Miami. He took up football late in his high school career.

"You can see how athletic he is, how talented," Mayfield said.

The Njoku factor is one of many thoughts swirling through Mayfield's head as camp fires up.

He doesn't seem particularly bothered that his spring criticism of Johnson irritated a few people.

"We're good," Mayfield said of his relationship with the fifth-year Brown. "Like we said when that all came out, we want people to be here. He's here right now. That's important.

"We're going to handle it like professionals."

Mayfield hit it off with new head coach Freddie Kitchens from the start last year, first when Kitchens was running backs coach, then when Kitchens was his offensive coordinator for the last eight games.

Now it's Kitchens, paired with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"(Monken) has his twists," Mayfield said after Thursday's practice. "It's definitely not a whole new playbook."

Mayfield spent last year's camp and the first half of the season with Hue Jackson as his head coach and Todd Haley at "OC." Then Kitchens replaced Haley, and Gregg Williams was the interim head coach. It was an odd rookie year.

"I'm definitely more excited now and more comfortable than I was last year," Mayfield said. "Things aren't moving as fast."

Mayfield took over midway through Game 3. He had to bond with starters on the fly. This year, he is their buddy, working with them every step of the way in camp.

"More experience with those guys is very important," he said. "Getting the timing down, getting on the same page."

Mayfield helped the Browns go 5-3 in the second half, when he was sacked only five times. He got sacked 17 times in his final four games with the Jackson-Haley tag team.

"Early on last year, we were one of the worst teams at getting the ball out," Mayfield said. "We had way too many sacks."

He might go so far as to say the biggest thing he has learned in the NFL is to get the ball out quickly.

Browns fans are running in droves to training camp to watch Mayfield apply his learning.

