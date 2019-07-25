BROWNS CAMP HAPPENINGS

• Coach Freddie Kitchens didn't waste time tiptoeing around the offense in his first summer field session with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Kitchens interjected liberally as 11-on-11 plays unfolded, at one point yelling, "We're [bleeping] two periods in, and we're gonna do THAT?"

Moments later, he disliked where a player drifted after a snap.

"Get your [butt] inside!" he barked.

Serious Freddie and Funny Freddie coexisted. Amid his yelling, Kitchens turned to a waterboy and made a wisecrack. The waterboy walked away laughing.

• Duke Johnson sprouted a smile at the end of a punt return when he heard fans from the south stands chanting his first name.

• Johnson wasn't smiling when he gathered himself after taking contact from rookie linebacker Sione Takitaki. One of the reasons John Dorsey spent a third-round pick on Takitaki was his reputation as an unabashed thumper.

Taktitaki is one of those high-motor guys who forgets to turn off the switch when the day's wardrobe is shorts and no pads.

The instincts that offended Johnson are part of what got Takitaki drafted in the third round. Johnson went after Takitaki but defensive tackle Trevon Coley and an assistant coach held Johnson back to prevent a real fight from breaking out.

• The crowd was large and the love was spread throughout the roster. Someone behind the gallery ropes let out a yell at the end of a special teams drill ("We love ya, No 7!) seeming not to know No. 7's name.

It was rookie punter Jamie Gillan, "The Scottish Hammer," who is a threat to incumbent Britton Colquitt's job security. Gillan showed plenty of leg.

• During the three training camps conducted with Hue Jackson as coach, practices frequently ended early.

That might not be happening in Camp Kitchens. Thursday's opening practice went more than 20 minutes beyond its scheduled two hours.

"All good," cornerback Denzel Ward said. "I liked getting in the work."

• Rookie cornerback Greedy Williams got a reaction from the crowd when he made a crisp breakup of a pass aimed at wide receiver Derrick Willies.

Another time, Williams made a mental mistake and dropped on the spot to do penalty pushups.

Friday's schedule: Practice from 10 a.m. to noon.

— Steve Doerschuk

