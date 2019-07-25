BEREA — Defensive tackle Mike Daniels has a history with General Manager John Dorsey, and the Browns have a need for upgraded depth on the interior of their defensive line.

So it should come as no surprise that on Thursday the Browns became the first team to host Daniels on a free-agent visit since the Green Bay Packers released him on Wednesday.

Daniels left his visit with the Browns on Thursday night without a contract.

ProFootballTalk.com reported Daniels had plans to a visit another team.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he met with Daniels, 30, who made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2017. Daniels became a fourth-round draft pick of the Packers in 2012, when Dorsey was their director of football operations.

"We like good football players, and he wouldn’t be here unless we thought he was a good football player," Kitchens said Thursday after the first practice of training camp. "Anytime you can add good football players, you create competition. Those other guys aren’t going away, either.

"I think the defensive line can be a strength of our team, and anytime we’re adding better players or good players or anything, [we can] create more competition and get those guys better that are actually here, too."

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he had engaged in trade talks about Daniels, but those discussions fell apart, so Green Bay cut him. NFL Network reported the Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots spoke to the Packers about a trade. Daniels was due $8.5 million from the Packers in the final season of a four-year, $41 million contract extension he signed in 2015.

The Browns attempted to bolster their defensive tackle rotation in the spring by pursuing six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him. However, McCoy chose the Carolina Panthers over the Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

In 10 games last year, Daniels had 18 tackles and two sacks before a foot injury ended his season. In his seven NFL seasons, he has compiled 225 tackles and 29 sacks, five passes defensed, an interception and two forced fumbles.

"I wish the best for him," Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett said. "If he comes here, we’re open arms, but right now, I’m confident in the group of guys we have. I think we can be dominant with them, but I know he’s a good player in his own right."