BEREA — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett had been looking forward to facing Tennessee Titans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan in the Sept. 8 regular-season opener. But that's in jeopardy after Lewan tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine.

ESPN reported Wednesday that if Lewan’s B sample comes back positive as did his A sample, Lewan will face a four-game suspension, but that results are still pending. Lewan said on a Twitter video he did not knowingly ingest the substance and that he passed a polygraph test.

On Wednesday, Garrett replied to a Lewan tweet with “IDK how you are gonna make this happen but we need this matchup week 1, GL.”

“I'm going to give 110 percent against whoever's out there, whether it's Taylor or if I'm on the guy on other side or their backups, that guy still wants to name for himself and I've got to make a name for myself in the league as well,” Garrett said Thursday after the first practice of training camp. “I want to see him play. I love going against guys, characters like him who are competitive, don't take any mess and I'm the same way. To be able to stamp yourself, you've got to go against guys and you've got to dominate them.”

In 2018, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million contract with $50 million guaranteed that made him the league’s highest-paid left tackle.

Asked if he considers Lewan one of the best, Garrett said, “Oh, yeah, he's got to be one of the best tackles, and I'm pretty sure I'm one of the best ends. That's a marquee matchup.”

— Marla Ridenour

Lineup developments

Rookie cornerback Greedy Williams ended spring practices in June with standout performances for the first-team defense, yet the second-round draft pick worked with the second unit when training camp opened.

Terrance Mitchell served as the first-team cornerback opposite Pro Bowler Denzel Ward on Thursday. TJ Carrie was full go after suffering a leg injury June 6 during the final practice of mandatory minicamp and worked as the No. 1 nickelback.

"Greedy’s just not going to get handed the job," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "After everything’s said and done, they all had about the same reps today. So we go in and judge it and see how they did.

"As long as you’re here with the Cleveland Browns, you’re always going to be evaluated in everything you do. The way you walk into the lunch room, the way you approach the media, how you practice, how you prepare in meetings. If you want to be on your phone during meetings rather than taking notes during meetings, you’re always being evaluated."

Austin Corbett, a 2018 second-round selection, worked as the No. 1 right guard throughout the first practice of camp. He's competing against Eric Kush, Kyle Kalis and Bryan Witzmann for the starting job.

"I think we’re going to continue to rotate guys and see who wants the job," Kitchens said.

— Nate Ulrich

RV returns

As a rookie, Baker Mayfield had to pay for the recreational vehicle the quarterbacks used as a hangout spot during last year's camp. This year, the QB RV is back at team headquarters, but Mayfield is not paying for it.

"Thank God I didn’t have to pay this year," Mayfield said. "I had to pay a lot last year, and [the RV company] got free marketing. Not this year. That is called growing up, maturing and learning how to work it."

Backup quarterback Drew Stanton introduced the idea of the QB RV to the Browns last year. Mayfield is attached to it now.

"I don’t think I'll ever go another training camp without an RV," Mayfield said. "It's great."

— Nate Ulrich

Extra points

• The only two players who sat out practice were running backs Kareem Hunt (groin) and Trayone Gray (calf). Kitchens said Hunt should be able to practice "in a couple of days."

• Cornerback Juston Burris had an interception. Well, sort of. He picked off a pass from third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert in an 11-on-11 drill, but the play was nullified by an offside penalty. In a seven-on-seven drill, Carrie picked off a Mayfield pass intended for wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

• The defensive line spoiled some passes, too. Mayfield had two passes batted near the line of scrimmage.

— Nate Ulrich

