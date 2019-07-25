Amarian Robinson of East has committed to play football on scholarship at Youngstown State.

Robinson will be a senior in the 2019-2020 school year. He plays cornerback, safety and wide receiver, and also returns kicks and punts for East coach Marques Hayes.

“YSU is the right fit for me because [of] the atmosphere,” Robinson said. “Those guys have a great coaching staff down from Bo Pelini to the graduate assistants. I chose to go to YSU because I wanted to go where I was wanted. It’s 50 minutes down the highway from home so I can stay close to home, and to me there’s nothing better than that.”

Robinson, who is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, said he also had offers from Duquesne, Notre Dame College and Urbana, and was receiving interest from Kent State and Bowling Green.

“YSU offered me to play at defensive back,” Robinson said. “… They also want to use me in the return game they said because of my speed.”

Robinson helped East (9-3) reach the second round of the Division III playoffs in 2018. He finished with a team-high eight interceptions, including one interception and one touchdown reception in a 39-28 first-round win over Chardon.

“First and foremost, Amarian is all about his books,” Hayes said. “He has fantastic grades. He is an unbelievable athlete. He is not the biggest when it comes to stature, but we tell our guys all the time it only takes one team to really fall in love with you.

“He was actually being recruited by coach [Carl] Pelini when he was the defensive coordinator at Bowling Green [last year]. He said ‘Hey man, this kid right here is the next guy up for us that we plan on offering.’ It just so happened that two weeks later coach Pelini leaves BG to become the head coach in waiting [to his brother Bo] at Youngstown State. So, as soon as he got to Youngstown State he reaches out to us and immediately has Amarian come over for a visit. He ended up getting offered on the visit.”

Robinson, who has a 2.8 GPA, is entering his second season at East after spending two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary. He has earned two varsity letters in football, one in basketball and one in track and field.

“Amarian is very fast,” Hayes said. “He went to the Malone camp and the kid runs [the 40-yard dash] in the 4.3’s. He went to that Cleveland Browns Nike camp and he runs in the fastest man competition and runs a 4.41. He has got that speed, that explosiveness and a great pair of hands.”

Ballard picks Ohio State

Massillon wide receiver-defensive back Jayden Ballard has committed to play football on scholarship at Ohio State.

Ballard, who will be a junior this season, made his decision in June after visiting OSU and talking with coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Ballard had at least 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Ballard helped Massillon (14-1) finish as the Division II state runner-up to Archbishop Hoban in 2018.

Ballard, who is 6-foot-2 and 167 pounds, caught 35 passes for 809 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also excels in basketball and track and field, contributing to the Tigers’ 400-meter relay that finished as Division I state runner-up to Pickerington Central. He also placed sixth on the 800 relay and ninth in the 100 at the state meet.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.