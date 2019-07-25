BEREA — As the first practice of Browns training camp wound down, Christopher Ortiz made sure his sign was visible, even though it made a claim hard to be believed.

“Moved From New York To Ohio Just for Odell!!!” his poster read.

Ortiz, 33, is now a resident of Brooklyn, Ohio, 10 minutes from Browns headquarters, not the more famous Brooklyn, across the bridge from the metropolis that Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. called home for the past five years.

Clad in Beckham’s No. 13 jersey, Ortiz said he’s been devoted to Beckham since the Giants drafted him 12th overall in 2014. After the Browns acquired Beckham in a March trade, Ortiz moved his wife, son and daughter to Cleveland, where he works as a truck driver for Lowe’s in Avon.

“Now we get a new team to root for,” Ortiz said Thursday as his wife held up their daughter, clad in a Browns cheerleader outfit.

Ortiz’s stunning act of loyalty served as another sign that mania over the 2019 Browns has returned to heights not seen since 6,000 seemingly simultaneously screeched “Bernieeeee” at Lakeland Community College from 1985-91. (In 1992, camp moved to Berea; after seven games in 1993, Kosar was cut.)

The hysteria was not reflected in the turnout, at least on Day 1. The bleachers set up for 4,000 were not filled even though tickets quickly sold out in both public offerings for the 15 open sessions at team headquarters. About 90 minutes in, a team executive said 2,272 had come through the gate, although he added that massive crowds are expected this weekend. (The Browns did not release an attendance total, which could have been higher by the time new coach Freddie Kitchens deemed it over at 12:24 p.m.)

But the excitement was unmistakable.

As the first Browns began to trickle out of the locker room at 9:45 for the 10 a.m. practice, fans chanted their names, even those of rookie tackles Drew Forbes and Brian Fineanganofo, the latter unintelligible to non-diehards. A gantlet of cameras captured Beckham stepping onto the field. Quarterback Baker Mayfield pulled an end run, coming out through the fieldhouse door. Many were greeted with chants, although some were not sing-song style, but rather greetings of “Hollywood” (Rashard Higgins), “Juice” (Jarvis Landry) and “Dooook” (Duke Johnson Jr.).

Johnson, who skipped voluntary offseason training activities and has asked to be traded, was a fan favorite, with rookie cornerback Greedy Williams also joining the well-known stars.

As for the setup, it might amaze even former Browns coach Bill Belichick, in charge when Berea began hosting camp. One VIP area is now a double-decker structure, another tented area has been erected on the roof.

It fits with the hype, which has the Browns contending for the playoffs after a 7-8-1 finish, 6-7 with rookie quarterback Mayfield starting in 2018. The over/under on Browns victories is nine, according to oddsshark.com.

“It makes it all the more exciting for us feeling the energy,” Mayfield said of the atmosphere. “Like I said last year when we won the first couple of games — everybody was so excited — we need to set the standard. This is a tradition-rich franchise that needs to have that standard every year. That is how you build a great culture and a great winning culture. They do deserve that, and that is how it needs to be.”

In one set of bleachers, “Big Willie,” as his jersey read, clad in full football gear including pads, led “Here We Go Brownies.” That was an oft-repeated refrain, along with “Super Bowl, Super Browns.” A red, white and blue helicopter circled the field during drills, curious considering the proximity to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

It was a wonder the Goodyear blimp wasn’t cruising overhead.

Kitchens said he was part of the decision to open 15 practices to fans.

“I was asked what practices we wanted to be open,” Kitchens said. “To me we want as many as possible because that's what our fans deserve. There’s a lot of fans out there, they can't afford to go to a game. They're still a part of this organization and what we're trying to do. So any time we can give back to our fans, we'd like to do it.”

Kitchens loved the passion the fans demonstrated, which he believes sets them apart, and said he hopes the Browns “carry that momentum over into the real season."

But the crowd wasn’t always rowdy. At times it was as silent as 2,272 can be, especially during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. Football-starved fans were intently watching every snap. When Mayfield missed Higgins near the end of practice, one man remarked, “Ain’t nothing but timing, baby. That’s all right. That’s fixable.” A flag for defensive offside drew the comment, “They’ll correct that by the season. Aggressive, but in control.”

When it comes to expectations, very little is in control. Beckham found that out when he spotted Ortiz and his sign near the end of the post-practice autograph period when they were pushing spectators away.

“The love is real and it’s crazy,” Beckham said when asked about Ortiz. “I just want to be able to reciprocate that. I want to be able to spread it and give it as much as possible.”

Crazy, yes, at least for those who weren’t around for the Kosar days at Lakeland or Brian Sipe and the Kardiac Kids. If Beckham is able to reciprocate the love, disenchanted Giants fans may be following Ortiz’s leap of faith, although perhaps not as literally.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Browns blog at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.