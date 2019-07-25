BEREA — If the first practice of Browns training camp is any indication, it's safe to believe the hype about the impact Odell Beckham Jr. should have on his new team.

Beckham stole the show Thursday as camp opened and wowed the win-starved fans in attendance with back-to-back highlight catches in the first 11-on-11 drill.

With quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing against the first-team defense, Beckham ran a go route as cornerback Terrance Mitchell covered him, leaped and caught a pass over his shoulder before running out of bounds. The next play, Beckham ran an out route, then bobbled the ball as Mitchell tried to knock it away a split-second before Beckham caught it on his knees along the sideline.

The crowd went wild after each play.

"I could feel the hunger and the want to win from these fans," Beckham said after practice, "and that’s just something we just want to be able to showcase and give to them.

"I do love the love, and I just want to be able to spread that through this community, through this team and build something special."

When the Browns pulled off a trade in March with the New York Giants to acquire Beckham, the change rocked his world. Even though Beckham knew he would be reuniting with his close friend and former Louisiana State University teammate Jarvis Landry, he had a lot to process. Now he's comfortable.

"You don’t understand the impact it has when you’re building such a life in a place and then uproot and you’ve just got to go," Beckham said. "But it’s life. Keep rolling with the punches. I am very excited to be here. I feel settled in my heart, in my mind, my body. I’m just settled into where I’m at, and I feel like I belong."

The barking fans donning orange and brown couldn't have been more welcoming during Beckham's first training camp practice with an NFL team other than the Giants. He gave them more to celebrate later in practice when he separated from cornerback Denzel Ward's coverage and caught a touchdown pass of about 20 yards from Mayfield in the back of the end zone during a red-zone period.

"[Beckham] should feel the love from the fans because they showed it to him," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "The thing that separates Cleveland from a lot of places is the passion that they bring to it, to the game, to the practice, on social media."

But does support from fans, teammates and coaches actually help Beckham perform better on the field? He contends it "absolutely" does.

"Nobody wants to be hated for whatever reason," Beckham said. "Every human wants to be loved. I couldn’t find somebody who wants to be hated. When you feel that love, it makes you want to do more for the fans, to do more for your teammates, your brothers, just knowing everybody has your back. That’s really just it. You want to be able to provide in the right light for these people."

Beckham is a worldwide celebrity who's the personification of flashy. He recently launched a YouTube channel to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life. He's on the cover of GQ Magazine's August issue. Before practice began Thursday morning, he released a hype video to his 13.4 million Instagram followers, unveiling scenes from his recent Los Angeles workouts with Mayfield, Landry and other Browns players.

Kitchens has stressed the Browns will allow Beckham to be himself, and the three-time Pro Bowler insists he can definitely feel the freedom his new coach gives him.

"I'm not into conforming to anything. I've never conformed to anything," Kitchens said. "We've got one rule, and that's do what's right. All right? If you just live by that, pretty much you'll be OK. Odell, me personally, I know this is just my opinion, I think he's a good dude.

"Whatever he does in how he wants to be himself, that's him. I don't want him to change that. I don't want Baker to change who he is. I don't want Myles [Garrett] to change who he is. I just want them to be themselves because I think you get the best out of people when you're allowed to do that."

It's only one practice, but the Browns seem to be getting the best out of Beckham right now.

"He's just a special individual who can do things like that," Mayfield said of the impressive catches Beckham made Thursday. "It's a security blanket being able to throw it in places that not a lot of receivers could go get it, and he comes down with it with a guy draped all over him."

Beckham explained he expects to make every catch and becomes upset when he bobbles a ball instead of securing it cleanly. At the same time, when he completes a spectacular grab, it gives the offense a jolt.

"For me, seeing Jarvis go up and catch the ball one hand, two hands, whatever it is, I'm automatically going to be inspired, I'm automatically going to want to do more. So, yeah, there is that energy," Beckham said. "That's just the one thing I always felt that I had was [an ability] to bring that energy, to inspire somebody else to do something, and somebody is going to inspire the next person. We're all trying to uplift each other."

If the Browns do that, they could meet the enormous expectations outsiders have placed on them.

"I can see how special it's going to be," Beckham said.

