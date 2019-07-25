RubberDucks 6, Yard Goats 2

The RubberDucks opened a four-game weekend series in Hartford with a win as three pitchers held the Yard Goats to two runs on 10 hits.

Jake Paulson (8-7) started for the Ducks and earned the victory, going five innings and giving up both runs on seven hits and no walks. Chih-Wei Hu and Henry Martinez combined for four scoreless innings in relief. Hu went three innings and struck out six. Martinez allowed a hit in the bottom of the ninth for the Ducks (45-59, 11-24 in the second half).

Designated hitter Trenton Brooks was one of five Ducks with two hits. He drove in two runs and the Ducks pounded out 13 hits. Brooks and Nolan Jones were the only Ducks with extra-base hits, each with a double.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com