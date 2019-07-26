BEREA — Damarious Randall doesn't shake his head in disbelief over the astronomical expectations placed on the Browns this year.

The starting free safety doesn't even think it's crazy to talk about the Browns extending their 2019 season all the way to the Super Bowl.

"I honestly didn't think it was crazy last year," Randall told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com on Friday after the second practice of training camp. "If you look at the team we had and if you look at some of the close games we lost because of this or because of that — officials here, officials there — at the end of the day, we were a playoff team last year.

"And with the pieces that we added [in the offseason], if we stick together and we stay healthy and we just keep building this team chemistry, there is no reason why we shouldn't be playing up in January and ultimately in February."

Traded last year from the Green Bay Packers to the Browns, Randall became one of the defense's better players and figures to be a focal point in the upcoming season.

It's a particularly interesting time for him because he's in the final season of his contract and scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. General Manager John Dorsey said Wednesday he has had contract extension talks with Randall's agent, Dave Butz, but "this thing is going to take a little bit of time."

Randall acknowledged he's been paying attention to the booming safety market. The Tennessee Titans made Kevin Byard the highest-paid safety in NFL history on Wednesday by striking a deal on a five-year, $70.5 million contract extension.

"I'm just glad guys are getting what they deserve and just tip your hat to them," Randall said, stressing he's focused on making life easier for his teammates, learning the playbook of new Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and winning games instead of his contract situation.

Although Randall admitted he was amused by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently showing up to training camp in a Brinks truck, he vowed not to follow suit. What he has done is make it clear he would like to re-sign with the Browns.

"You know I want to be here!" Randall said. "I like to finish what I started. [When] I came here, this team was 0-16 and we set out a goal and that's to win the world championship and that's the Lombardi Trophy, and that's something I want to do before I leave here."

If Randall ever reaches the Super Bowl, he'll be talking trash throughout his journey there. New teammate and friend Odell Beckham Jr. — they met in 2014 while the superstar wide receiver trained for the NFL Scouting Combine — noted Randall is "going to talk, and that's what I love about him."

Randall, 26, insisted the more he talks trash, the better he plays.

"It actually does get to some people and guys then start kind of telegraphing routes, just telegraphing things," he said. "I even talk trash to some of the coaches on the sideline."

Last season, after the Browns fired coach Hue Jackson and he joined the staff of the Cincinnati Bengals, Randall intercepted a pass and handed the ball to Jackson on the sideline.

Can he top that moment?

"I guess you'll have to wait and see, man," Randall replied. "This season will be fun. We've got a lot of prime-time games, so people are going to see the identity of this team, people are going to see the swagger of this team and people are going to see why so many people are [bullish about] this team. People aren't crazy. People know what we've got here, and it's going to be fun to see up in September."

On Sept. 16, the Browns will visit the New York Jets for a "Monday Night Football" matchup. Former Browns defensive coordinator and interim coach Gregg Williams is the new defensive coordinator of the Jets.

Will Williams become another target of Randall's verbal jabs?

"What you think?" Randall fired back.

Randall didn't love the way Williams used him last season. He's confident he'll enjoy the Steve Wilks experience more.

"I think I'll actually be able to be in the game," Randall said. "I mean, last year there were a couple games to where I was in the middle of the field 25 yards deep to where I didn't feel very involved in the game plan.

"I honestly thought it was crazy to have an instinctive player like me that far away from the ball, but I was doing what I was told to do. And this year, Steve Wilks obviously recognizes my talents and he obviously knows what I'm capable of, and he is going to have me closer to the ball, closer to the action and more making plays up on the ball."

Randall didn't receive any Pro Bowl recognition last year, but he is convinced he had a Pro Bowl-caliber 2018 season.

"This year, I will probably leave no doubt," he said.

In 15 games last year, Randall had 84 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and a fumble recovery despite playing through injuries in 11 of those games. It was also his first NFL season as a free safety, the same position he played at Arizona State University, where he graduated in May. He played cornerback in his three seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the first round (30th overall) in 2015.

"The plays are going to come," Randall said. "The game-changing pick-sixes, they are definitely going to come."

If you buy what Randall is selling, perhaps they'll even come in February.

