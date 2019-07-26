RubberDucks 8, Yard Goats 5



The RubberDucks scored four runs in the ninth inning to complete a comeback Eastern League victory over the host Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night.

Trailing 5-4 and down to their last out with nobody on base, the Ducks came to life against Yard Goats reliever Scott Griggs.

Ernie Clement walked and Nolan Jones singled to put the go-ahead run on base. A double by Trenton Brooks tied the score and, after an intentional walk to Connor Marabell to load the bases, Nellie Rodriguez cleared the bases with a double that made it 8-5. It completed the Ducks' comeback from a four-run deficit.

Leading 1-0, the Yard Goats extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth. The Yard Goats loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. A sacrifice fly by Nelson Molina made it 2-0, and Chris Rabago made it 4-0 with a two-run single to center field.

A two-run home run by Connor Marabell cut the Ducks' deficit to 4-2 in the sixth, but the Yard Goats answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-2 lead.

An RBI single by Alexis Pantoja and an RBI double by Ernie Clement made it 5-4 in the seventh.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com