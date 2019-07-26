Odell Beckham Jr. makes a one-handed catch that is stunning even for him. Baker Mayfield's bond with Rashard Higgins shows up.

Scenes and sounds from Friday's second day of Browns training camp.

- "It's all about the timing," Baker Mayfield says, and he and Rashard Higgins have it.

During a seven-on-seven segment, a tiny window opened in the end zone behind safety Jermaine Whitehead and cornerback Greedy Williams. Higgins flashed behind the window, and Mayfield zipped the football to "Hollywood" for a very difficult and pretty completion.

Higgins' chemistry with Mayfield and his accountability with the coaching staff make him a threat to open the season ahead of Antonio Callaway.

- The showtime aspect of Odell Beckham Jr. extended beyond head-turning plays with Mayfield.

At the end of practice, Beckham Jr. lined up as a kick returner while a ball was shot out of a kickoff machine. He positioned himself under the end-over-end projectile and stunned everyone by catching it with his outstretched right hand. Look, ma, no left hand.

The biggest roar of the day followed from the crowd watching from the large east grandstand.

- During team drills, Beckham Jr. split right, near the end zone. At the snap, cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Eric Murray converged in a suffocating bracket. Beckham Jr. pulled up, out of the play.

It was an example of double teams Beckham Jr. will see routinely. The Browns will stay busy figuring out ways to expand on openings this creates for other players.

- Members of the offense and defense, both in shorts and no pads, often were chummy as plays ended. At the end of a Mayfield scramble for a first down near the goal line, the QB and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson exchanged some words and a laugh.

Another time, tight end David Njoku and cornerback Denzel Ward tapped hands at the end of a play.

It may be less chummy when the pads go on.

- The camp crowd got quiet when Duke Johnson stayed down after at the end of a play in team drills. After some tense moments, the running back got up under his own power and walked away.

- Jaelen Strong, a Round 3 pick by the Texans in 2015, had a nice Friday in his bid to win a roster spot as an extra wideout.

Strong salvaged a glitch when he stumbled, still came up with a catch near the end zone on a throw from Garrett Gilbert, and arduously stretched the ball toward the goal line as he shot a glance at a line judge.

The official's hands went up. Touchdown.

Strong suffered a knee injury late in 2017 while with the Jaguars and was out of the NFL in 2018.

He surpassed 1,100 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons at Arizona State.

- Camp Freddie is keeping people late. For the second straight day, practice ended roughly a half hour after the scheduled noon finish.

- Saturday's practice, like the first two, is schedule to start at 10 a.m. and end at noon.

