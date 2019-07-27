BEREA — Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut leader of the Browns.

If case someone didn't already know it, the young quarterback reminded everyone in attendance Saturday at the third practice of training camp.

As Mayfield rolled to his right under pressure during an 11-on-11 period, he became furious with his wide receivers and yelled for them to work the scramble drill. For emphasis, he used an F-bomb as an adjective. Pleased with the fiery display, the crowd cheered.

And coach Freddie Kitchens approved of Mayfield calling out his teammates.

"I expect my quarterback to get everybody on the same page," Kitchens said after practice. "That's what I want.

"I think you have different [types of] leaders. I want him to be himself. If he wanted to say something, he said something. It does not matter to me.

"They need to be on the same page. That is their job. I am going to do my job, and everybody needs to do their job. Just do their job, and we will be successful.

"Some people did and some people did not, so whenever somebody does not, somebody needs to correct it, whether it is a coach, another player or another player in the same room. I do not care how it is done. I just want it corrected."

Mayfield got it corrected.

"He's getting on us because he cares, and obviously we've got to do a great job of what he says," wide receiver Rashard Higgins said. "So we've got to scramble."

Running back Nick Chubb said Mayfield's outburst served as a necessary wake-up call.

"It gets us going," Chubb said. "... We’re all for each other, and if he wants something changed like that, we’re going to fix it, we’re going to get it right for him. It wasn’t like he was out of place. He said exactly what needed to be done. We’re the ones running with him. We needed that."

The defense had the upper hand for the vast majority of practice. A moment after Mayfield shouted, linebacker Christian Kirksey playfully told fans the QB's reaction proved the defense had been performing well.

However, Mayfield had the last laugh. During a two-minute drill late in practice, he connected with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for 18 yards, receiver Jarvis Landry for 19 yards and Landry for a 23-yard touchdown on a three-play, 60-yard scoring drive.

"That’s what happens when we execute," Kitchens said. "Those guys did a good job. They did a good job up front. Baker had time to throw, and they did a good job running the routes and catching the ball. I expect them to execute."

— Nate Ulrich

Not too Greedy

Rookie cornerback Greedy Williams impressed last month in mandatory minicamp, and he has maintained his momentum in the early stages of training camp.

Even though he practiced with the starters for most of the spring, he worked with the second unit in the first two training camp practices. After he had two interceptions Friday, including one off a Mayfield pass intended for Beckham in the end zone, he rotated in with the No. 1 defense Saturday.

“That was a great feeling,” Williams said after the third practice of camp. “Getting started early in camp, getting an interception definitely brings a lot of confidence and makes you go out there and grab another one. Just having fun with the game and when plays come my way, I make ‘em.”

Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and TJ Carrie have been fixtures on the first-team defense. Williams and Terrance Mitchell are in a battle.

“I just know I’ve got to keep building, come back every day and just keep building and put myself in a great position to be with the ones," Williams said. "Right now, I’m just happy where I’m at, ready to keep building each and every day.”

The coaching staff is making the second-round draft pick earn the job instead of handing it to him.

“Oh, yeah, it was like this at LSU,” he said. “I redshirted, came out, just got an opportunity and took advantage of it.”

That may be the correct attitude to possess, given the fact the Browns have experienced cornerbacks. On the first 11-on-11 play of practice, Carrie intercepted a deep pass Mayfield intended for Beckham.

"TJ made a great play on a post route," Williams said. "He came to the sideline. I gave him a lot of love.

"We're just working together as one unit just trying to put the best players in the best positions and trying to make this team a winning team."

— George Thomas

Dialing it down

It proved to be a baptism of sorts on the opening day of training camp when rookie linebacker Sione Takitaki laid a hit on veteran running back Duke Johnson while the team practiced without pads.

Johnson took offense and there was a short dustup afterward. In Saturday’s practice, the first with players wearing pads, Takitaki appeared to horse collar running back Dontrell Hilliard.

“I feel like I'm a high-energy guy, so I just go out there and try to attack stuff and do everything right. Kind of got chippy,” Takitaki, a third-round pick, said. “But that's just me being a rookie and not understanding what the NFL is and coming out here and practicing right. That's kind of one of the learning things that, over these three days, I've been learning from the vets and the coaches just to play under control, keep everybody healthy, things like that.”

The coaches have let him know it's an important lesson to learn.

"He is a physical guy. Sometimes he lets that get the best of him when we are in shorts," Kitchens said. "I don’t want him to change who he is. I just want him to be able to play in shorts, practice in shorts and get better. He is working at that."

— George Thomas

New experience

Second-year running back Nick Chubb occupies a different role in the locker room as opposed to last year's training camp, when veteran Carlos Hyde was still on the roster.

With 2017 Pro Bowl selection Kareem Hunt sidelined with a groin injury and suspended by the NFL for the first eight regular-season games of 2019, Chubb realizes he needs to take on a leadership role.

“In a way, I do because I know that as of right now, I am the starting back,” Chubb said. “Whatever comes with that, comes with it, but I am ready for it. I am ready to help this team out in any way that I can and lead the other running backs.”

— George Thomas

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.