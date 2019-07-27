Since 1981, the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame has honored Northeast Ohio individuals who make a major impact as players, coaches, managers, umpires, sponsors and administrators.

This year’s class includes 11 inductees and six special award winners, all of whom personify the ideals and values of baseball in Summit, Portage, Wayne and Medina counties.

Induction ceremonies are next weekend and will conclude with a banquet on Sunday, Aug. 4, that is open to the public.

This year’s inductees are:

• Adam Crowder: Crowder, a native of Mantua in Portage County, became a three-sport competitor at Crestwood High School and later played baseball for Kent State after beginning his college career at Eastern Kentucky. He lives in Brecksville with his wife, Cassidy, and daughter, Vivian.

• Dennis Dever: Dever is a 25-year coach who spent the past 20 years as baseball coach at Woodridge High School. In that span, he has compiled a record of 370-197 and won nine league titles, 10 sectional championships and four district crowns. His peers have selected him league coach of the year nine times, and he is a member of the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

• David Frak: Frak was Male Athlete of the Year at Wickliffe High School then played baseball for two years each at Lakeland Community College and Walsh University. He was an assistant coach at Manchester High School for nine years, through 2014, and has started a website, “Got Game Hub,’’ on which athletes in all sports can meet.

• Anthony Gallas: Gallas played in the Indians’ farm system for six years and was elected to the Kent State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. In parts of four seasons with the Akron RubberDucks, Gallas batted .271 with 28 homers and 93 RBI in 166 games. Gallas is the Flashes’ career leader in RBI (224) and tied for the career lead in home runs (49).

• Bill Gearhart: Gearhart played baseball, football and basketball at Wadsworth High School and is the varsity pitching coach at Wadsworth. He is co-owner and director of player development for the Wadsworth Outlaws youth organization.

• Bernie Hovan: Hovan was the baseball coach at Nordonia High School for 23 years and was inducted into the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1989. He graduated from Kent State, where he made the baseball team after reading a story in the student newspaper about tryouts.

• Don Jones: Jones graduated from Youngstown State in 1986 and coached at Twinsburg High until his recent retirement. At Twinsburg, he compiled a record of 427-295, winning seven league championships, 16 sectional titles, three district titles and two regional championships. He is a Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee.

• Michael Kimler: Kimler began his college playing career at Kent State before transferring to the University of Akron, where his RBI total (58) as a junior was third highest in school history. He was a Mid-Continent Conference first team selection as a junior and senior. He has been an assistant coach at Norton High School.

• Mark Landals: Landals is umpire in charge of the national Roy Hubbs Umpires Association and a staff member of Roy Hobbs Baseball, which operates adult tournaments across the country. He graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1987 and attended the University of Akron.

• Ted Lesiak: Lesiak is a partner in the law firm of Roderick Linton Belfance and has been transfixed by baseball since he was a kid, when he wrote an essay published in the Plain Dealer about watching an exhibition game that included Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige and Lou Boudreau and a crowd of 65,000 at Cleveland Stadium. Lesiak has played in several amateur leagues and is an assistant coach at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

• Bill Reppa: Reppa (deceased) played from 1944-47 at Kent State and batted .348 as a senior. He is an inductee of the Kent State Athletic Hall of Fame and was a Varsity K Person of the Year. He worked for 35 years in the Cleveland School system as a teacher coach and administrator. Reppa was a founder of the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame.

• Jim Clark: Clark is the winner of the “Speed’’ Bosworth Award for his community service and contributions to baseball. Clark has been the radio voice of the Akron-Canton Indians, Aeros and RubberDucks since 1990.

• Tom Heberling: Heberling is the winner of the Mike Kura Award, given to a significant booster of youth baseball. Heberling has been instrumental in the operation of kids leagues in Stow for more than 25 years.

• Harold "Bud" Shaffer and Archie Beaton: There are two Golden Cleats Award winners this year, given to individuals who are still playing baseball at age 70. In addition to playing the game, Shaffer has been an umpire for 34 years. Beaton began playing organized baseball when he was in junior high and still plays 60 years later.

• Justin Graf: The Ron Reed Award goes to the rookie umpire of the year. Graf played baseball until he was 18 then joined the Air Force.

• Brian Harrell: Harrell is the winner of the George Popp Award, given to the Umpire of the Year by the Summit Umpires Association.

Those wishing to attend any or all of the induction weekend events should log onto gabhof.org to make a reservation for the Friday RubberDucks game, the Saturday golf outing at Chenoweth Golf Club or the induction banquet next Sunday, Aug. 4, at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Copley.