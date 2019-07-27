Hudson swimming coach Matt Davis announced that three 2019 graduates will be competing in college.

Jay Johnson is set to swim at Ohio State University, Caleb Cosentino is heading to Malone University and Maddie Hannan is committed to the University of Cincinnati.

“This trio really shows up every day and are some of the hardest workers we have had,” Davis said.

“Caleb is versatile and can swim many events and will step in at Malone and be a top contributor. Maddie has some range in all the freestyle events and has a lot of potential swimming for a rising program in Cincinnati. Jay has gotten better every year and swimming for a top men’s program at OSU will help him continue to develop and he has the ability to make the NCAA meet.

“All three have been a great influence on our high school and HEAT [Hudson Explorers Aquatics Team] programs.”

Johnson, Cosentino and Hannan each competed multiple times in the Division I state meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Johnson’s senior year ended with a second place in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:36.70, a third in the 100 freestyle in 44.43 seconds, a sixth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:06.63 and an eighth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:25.26 in the Division I boys state meet.

Johnson capped his junior year as the 100 freestyle Division I state champion in 44.69 seconds, and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:37.52), third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:06.20) and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.20).

Hannan’s senior year ended with a third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:34.54, a third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:27.50, an 11th in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.44 and a 12th in the 100 freestyle in 51.91 in the Division I girls state meet.

Hannan concluded her junior year second in the 200 medley relay (1:43.26), fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:50.50), fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.55) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (51.73) at the state meet.

